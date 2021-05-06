Oxted targets Duke of York victory at Dante meeting

This was Oxted winning last summer's Darley July Cup under Cieren Fallon junior. The horse could line up at York next week.

Roger Teal’s star sprinter has failed to win since his Newmarket success – but he has had excuses at Ascot (ground), in Saudi Arabia (on dirt) and on his return to action when runner-up as odds-on favourite at the Craven Meeting.

The five-year-old escapes a penalty in the six-furlong Group Two, and Teal will be hoping he can get back to winning ways on Wednesday – day one of the season-opening meeting Dante meeting on the Knavesmire.

However it is unlikely Oxted will be ridden by Cieren Fallon junior who recorded the first Group One win of his burgeoning career when partnering the horse to victory in Newmarket’s July Cup.

He is likely to be in quarantine ahead of a big race assignment with The Lir Jet in France for his retained owners Qatar Racing

Yorkshire trainer Tim Easterby’s Art Power may be booked for a big season, based on the progress he made last year.

A winner at Royal Ascot in handicap company, he was beaten just a length on Champions Day back at the same course.

Ed Walker has high hopes this season for Starman, who lost his unbeaten record at Ascot in the Champions Sprint. Kevin Ryan has left in the veteran Brando, Emaraaty Anna, Last Empire and Queen Jo Jo.

David O’Meara’s Summerghand is seven but has put up two career-bests the last twice – at Lingfield and then when beating the aforementioned Oxted at Newmarket’s Craven meeting.

The Group Three Tattersalls Musidora Stakes has attracted 14 entries, which include Sir Michael Stoute’s Noon Star.

A filly by Galileo out of Sir Henry Cecil’s champion Midday, Noon Star was impressive on her return to action at Wetherby and is as low as 10-1 for the Cazoo Oaks.

The Queen has a potential runner in Companionship – trained by Yorkshire-born William Haggas, who could also run Lady Rockstar and the once-raced Sea Empress.

Roger Varian’s Teona, second to Sea Empress on debut and then a winner by nine lengths, could take the Haggas filly on again.

Ralph Beckett’s Twisted Reality was impressive on her only start to date at Nottingham and could step up in class, while George Boughey may ask Mystery Angel to back up quickly following her win at Newmarket last week.

Veteran Jim Bolger, fresh from his 2000 Guineas win with Poetic Flare last weekend, may run French Fusion while Aidan O’Brien’s sole possible is Snowfall.