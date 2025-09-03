Parallel Lines proves ski racing is for everyone at Arnold Clark showcase

Sit skier attacks the first gate

It wasn’t just the racing that stood out — it was the mix of people on the hill. The Arnold Clark Parallel Lines event welcomed minis clipping in for their first bib, seasoned masters, four-trackers, snowboarders and sit-skiers, all sharing the same course and the same cheers. Another excellent turnout, and another reminder that the series is gathering real momentum.

Working with Snowsport England and Snowsport Scotland, organisers kept the format simple and welcoming. Stubbies were set for sit-skiers and snowboarders; full slalom gates ran alongside for those who wanted extra bite. Every run was timed, and coaches were on hand with quick pointers between attempts. It meant first-timers got a friendly way into gates, while experienced racers still had something to get their teeth into.

What mattered most was the intent. The day was built around participation and progress, not labels. Adaptive ski and snowboard racers had meaningful competition, supported by calm marshalling and flexible start-gate routines to suit different needs and equipment. Guides and buddies were visible across the venue, keeping the logistics light so athletes could focus on the skiing.

You could see improvement with each run. In the finish, juniors compared times, masters shared a laugh about missed gates. A special shout to Will Cooper, who has been coming to these races for two years and earned his first gold, a brilliant milestone and a lovely moment to witness.

Events like this don’t run themselves. Volunteers and partner groups including DSUK, AFPST and coaches from Podium kept things smooth with tidy course work, clear start-gate support and quick, reliable timing. And none of it happens without backing: Arnold Clark’s sponsorship is more than a logo on a banner; it’s sustained support that makes inclusive snowsport possible.

Grassroots sport thrives when people feel they belong. Make racing welcoming and you keep more juniors in the sport — and they bring their friends. Parallel Lines lowers the barriers, real and imagined, and shows families that ski racing can be accessible whether you’re brand new to gates or returning with adaptive equipment.

The series now rolls on to Manchester Chill Factore on 28 September. To book a spot, head to Parallel Lines Sign Up and register via the event page.