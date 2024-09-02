Hannah Cockroft said the £38,000 bonus received by Olympic champions would cover the cost of her upcoming wedding as she called for financial parity following her latest Paralympic triumph.

Wheelchair racer Cockroft delivered Great Britain’s maiden athletics gold of Paris 2024 by cruising to glory in the women’s T34 100m final at Stade de France.

The 32-year-old’s straightforward success – on a day which brought a remarkable 12 golds for the British team – was the eighth Paralympic title of her glittering career to maintain the unbeaten run she launched at London 2012.

Cockroft is set to defend her 800m crown on Saturday before next month marrying fellow ParalympicsGB athlete Nathan Maguire in her hometown of Halifax.

EQUAL TERMS: Halifax's Hannah Cockroft poses on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women's 100m T34 Final Picture: JULIEN DE ROSA/AFP/Getty Images.

She admitted seeing Olympic counterparts collect lucrative incentives from World Athletics for similar achievements to hers was “frustrating”.

“I’m really lucky, this Games I have some incredible sponsors behind me who are giving me medal bonuses, it’s the first time ever that I’ll have sponsor medal bonuses, so it’s a massive step forward,” she said.

“It’s not thousands but it’s money. But yeah, it’s tough seeing the Olympic guys get the money from World Athletics and then we can’t replicate, it’s frustrating.

“That would really pay for my wedding quite well.

MEMORABLE MOMENTS: Refugee Paralympic Team's Guillaume Junior Atangana (right) and his guide Donard Ndim Nyamjua win the Men's 400m T11 Semi-Final race at the Stade de France. Picture: Andrew Matthews/PA

“Ultimately, I do this because I love it. We want parity and that’s what we push for every time.”

World Athletics chairman Sebastian Coe announced in April that Olympic gold medallists in track and field events in Paris would receive 50,000 US dollars (just over £38,000) in prize money.

Cockroft continued her domination of Paralympic competition by powering over the line in 16.8 seconds, comfortably ahead of compatriot Kare Adenegan, who claimed silver in 17.99 secs.

The 16-time world champion moved within three golds of Britain’s greatest wheelchair racer Baroness Tanni Grey-Thompson.

“We’re incredibly lucky, we’re the only country in the world that get equal support from the National Lottery and from UK Sport and from our governing body,” she continued.

“So we definitely can’t sidestep that. A lot of countries tell us how lucky we are to have that, but you know, a little bit extra would be nice.”

With tens of thousands of fans cheering athletes on in Saint-Denis, Cockroft felt the track vibrating before producing another devastating display.

She hailed the occasion as the closest thing she has experienced to her Paralympic debut on her home soil 12 years ago.

“Listen to that noise, that’s what we do it for, that support, it’s just amazing. I still can’t wipe that smile off my face,” she said, following low spectator turnout at Rio 2016 and a behind-closed-doors affair in Tokyo.

“My wheels were vibrating from the noise and that’s what we’ve worked for.

“For 12 years, that’s what we wanted and I knew Paris could do it and I’m just so glad that they did.

“It took me back 12 years because the last time I felt like that was at London 2012.”

Bingley’s Guillaume Atangana, meanwhile hopes his historic Paralympic medal can inspire fellow refugees to chase their dreams.

The visually impaired runner fled war-torn Cameroon three years ago and settled in West Yorkshire, where he trains at Bradford Keighley and Skipton Disability Athletics.

At Paris 2024, Atangana became the athlete ever to win a medal for the Refugee Paralympic Team with bronze in the T11 400m event.

“I’m very happy to have this medal,” said the 25-year-old, who carried the Refugee Paralympic Team flag at the Opening Ceremony.

“This medal shows that the Paralympic movement for refugees galvanises people.

"It's a great honour for me. I've written my moment in history."

Atangana, known as Junior, was guided around the track by sighted running partner Donard Ndim Nyamjua.

He is the first male refugee to win a medal at the Olympic or Paralympic Games.

Atangana reached the podium in a personal best time of 50.89 seconds in the one-lap event, with gold going to Colombia’s Enderson Santos Gonzalez and a popular silver to Timothee Adolphe of France.

He fled his native Cameroon just after finishing fourth at Tokyo 2020 in 2021.

"It promises good things,” said Atangana of his achievement.

"The next Games I promise to return, and I promise to be higher on the podium.

"I want to continue sport. I can't give up. There are lots of people behind me. It will always be my fight to show that sport gives you lots of things.

"In our daily life it allows us to do beautiful things."

On his message to refugees, Atangana said: "Believe in yourself that a refugee can do many things. Sport is good. It helps us for many things. Do everything you need to do. You have to keep positive."