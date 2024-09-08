Paralympics: Bride-to-be Hannah Cockroft celebrates early in Paris
Cockroft was unmatched in the women’s 800m final finishing 7.66 seconds ahead of team-mate Karé Adenegan to claim her second gold of the Games.
The 32-year-old from Halifax believes the Paris crowds resembled the ones heard in London when the Paralympic movement hit stratospheric levels before dropping back down over the past three cycles.
“I just couldn’t wait to get out here,” said Cockroft, who is one of over 1,000 elite athletes on UK Sport’s National Lottery-funded World Class Programme.
“The atmosphere was amazing, I could feel the noise following me around, it’s like being back in London, I love it.
“It is just amazing. This is how many people love para sport. This is what we want to see, give us the opportunity to race.
“It doesn’t end here, we have World and European Championships year on year, it’s not a four-year gap for us.
“Find your favourite athletes online, give them a follow, go and support them because this is what we live for.
“I don’t want to wait 12 years again – I can’t, I’m too old!”
Cockroft has long been the figurehead of the Paralympics in Britain and has used her voice to advance things for para athletes and the general disabled population alike.
But her pull is not strong enough alone to keep the fires burning for the four years between Games with the other major Championships often taking place in front of small crowds.
Despite the roar inside the stadium, Cockroft revealed she was still able to pick out the voice of fiancé Nathan Maguire.
Fellow wheelchair racer Maguire recorded two fourth-place and one fifth-place finishes across his three events in Paris and the two are set to wed in less than a month’s time.
She added: “Nath’s voice was the last one I heard. It means so much, he understands what goes into that performance and he knows I won’t be happy with that time at all!
“He sees every session, he sees everything I do to make sure that can happen.
“I came off and he said ‘Kare went out well, you didn’t get a great start’, I was like ‘alright!’.
“Three weeks and five days until we get married, so now the hard work begins. I just want to sleep but hopefully I’ll go home, have an amazing wedding and have a great life.”
Cockroft won ParalympicsGB’s sixth gold in athletics at Paris 2024, meaning she got a second chance to ring the bell that will soon move to its permanent home of Notre Dame Cathedral.
While her future in the sport remains uncertain, she wanted to savour the moment as the crowd helped her celebrate a ninth gold.
She added: “I rang the bell nine times for nine gold medals. It might be the last chance I have to ring the bell so you have to do it.”
