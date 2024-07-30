Paris 2024: Becky Moody launches passionate defence of Charlotte Dujardin and begins own Olympic career

Becky Moody, the Yorkshirewoman drafted in by the British eventing team to replace the disgraced Charlotte Dujardin, has spoken up for her team-mate after making her own Olympic debut.

Dujardin was chasing history in Paris with the title of most decorated British female Olympian on the line, until a video emerged on the eve of the Games of her whipping a horse during a training exercise.

Dujardin promptly withdrew from the Games, opening the door for 44-year-old Moody from Gunthwaite – a hamlet in Barnsley – to make her Olympic debut.

She did that in style on Tuesday, helping a dressage team including Scarborough’s Lottie Fry, qualify for Saturday’s team final.

LATE ARRIVAL: Becky Moody react following their performance during the FEI Dressage World Cup on day two of the London International Horse Show at ExCel London. Picture: Bradley Collyer/PA

Asked about the Dujardin incident, Moody said: “Fundamentally, my overriding emotion was sadness.

“It is not a reflection of our sport and, for me, it’s not a reflection of what I know about Charlotte.

“I’ve seen her compete a lot and I’ve seen her train horses a lot and that is not a side I saw. It made me sad but her statement (released last week) said everything she needed to say, she has owned that.

“I think everybody needs to remember the human in this situation.”

It was also a day for Moody to revel in her own Olympic debut, when as well as her contribution to the team’s progression, she also qualified for Sunday’s individual final.

"That was insane. What a stadium, what a crowd – just an amazing experience,” she said.

"I feel OK now - up to that point, I was a little bit nauseous. But it’s an incredible venue and we have an amazing team around us, they couldn’t have been more helpful.

"To feel part of it is amazing."

It was also a special moment for the horse underneath her, Jagerbomb, named after the alcoholic drink and her grandad whose nickname was ‘bomb’. She has been breeding her Olympic companion for 10 years.

“What a horse. He is so special to me,” said Moody.

"I bred him, so we have done everything together. We both went in there a little bit nervous and apprehensive but we helped each other out and I’m so proud of him."

Carl Hester, meanwhile, believes his protege Dujardin has “paid very heavily” for the scandal that has rocked the sport.

Dujardin embarked on her dressage career under the tutelage of Hester, who part-owned Valegro, the horse that propelled the rider on to the front pages when the duo secured team and individual gold in London back in 2012.

Hester, speaking publicly for the first time about the controversy, admitted he was shocked by the video, but insists it is not reflective of the Dujardin he knows.

He said: “The video was a huge shock to me, I didn’t know it was there – it’s not from my property.

“Charlotte has made her statement, she has apologised and given her thoughts, I respect she has done that.