The Paris Olympics begin on Saturday July 27 with a host of Yorkshire athletes across a variety of sports representing Team GB.

Here’s a list of who they are and when they’re in action.

Yorkshire Athletes (36)

Athletics

Leeds' Tom Pidcock of Great Britain, pictured training at Elancourt Hill, goes for gold in the mountain biking and road race (Picture: Alex Whitehead/SWPix.com)

Max Burgin, 22, Halifax, 800m

Jacob Fincham-Dukes, 27, Harrogate, long jump

Louie Hinchliffe, 21, Sheffield, 100m and 4x100m

Richard Kilty, 34, Middlesbrough, 4x100m

Sheffield diver Jordan Houlden of Team Great Britain practices during a diving training session ahead of the Paris Olympic Games on July 23, 2024 in Paris, France. (Picture: Clive Rose/Getty Images)

Scott Lincoln, 31, York, shot putt

George Mills, 25, Harrogate, 1,500m and 5,000m

Marathon

Emile Cairess, 26, Bradford

Harry Hepworth, Joe Fraser, Luke Whitehouse, Jake Jarman and Max Whitlock of Team Great Britain pose for a selfie during a Gymnastics training session in the Bercy Arena (Picture: Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Calli Hauger-Thackery, 31

Phil Sesemann, 31, Leeds

Cycling

Lizzie Deignan, 35, Otley, women’s road race (London silver)

Keighley's Ellie Kildunne represents Team GB in the Rugby Sevens (Picture: Barrington Coombs/Getty Images)

Katy Marchant, 31, Leeds, women’s team sprint Monday August 5 (Rio bronze)

Tom Pidcock, 25, Leeds, men’s mountain bike and road race (Tokyo gold)

Charlie Tanfield, 28, Great Ayton, men’s team pursuit and madison

Ollie Wood, 29, Wakefield, men’s team pursuit

Diving

Jack Laugher, 29, Harrogate, 3m springboard and 3m synchro (Rio gold and silver, Tokyo bronze)

Anthony Harding, 24, City of Leeds, 3m synchro

Jordan Houlden, 26, Sheffield, 3m springboard

Yasmin Harper, 24 on Sunday, Sheffield, 3m springboard and 3m synchro

Lois Toulson, 24, Huddersfield, 10m synchro and 10m individual

Equestrian

Charlotte Fry, 28, Scarborough, dressage (Tokyo bronze)

Becky Moody, 34, Gunthwaite near Barnsley, dressage

Golf

Matt Fitzpatrick, 30, Sheffield, men’s individual

Gymnastics

Harry Hepworth, 21, Leeds, men’s team

Luke Whitehouse, 22, Halifax, men’s team

Hockey

(reserve) Tom Sorsby, 28, Sheffield

Rowing

Georgie Brayshaw, 30, Leeds, women’s quad sculls

Rugby Sevens

Ellie Kildunne, 24, women’s team

(reserve) Abi Burton

Sailing

Connor Bainbridge, 30, Halifax, men’s formula kite

Shooting

Lucy Hall, 20, Malton, Olympic Trap

Sport Climbing

Hamish MacArthur, 23, York, men’s boulder

Swimming

Leah Crisp, 22, Wakefield, 10km marathon swim

Joe Litchfield, 26, Pontefract, 100m butterfly

Max Litchfield, 29, Pontefract, 400m IM

Taekwondo

Caden Cunningham, 21, Huddersfield, men’s +80kg

Bradly Sinden, 25, Doncaster, men’s -68kg (Tokyo silver)

Triathlon

Sam Dickinson, 27, York, individual and mixed relay

Trampolining

Bryony Page, 31, formerly Sheffield, trampoline (Rio silver, Tokyo bronze)

Schedule – when they are competing

(times Paris time, +1hr on UK)

Saturday July 27

Yasmin Harper, 24, Sheffield, 3m synchro, 11am

Georgie Brayshaw, 30, Leeds, women’s quad sculls heats, morning

Harry Hepworth, 20, Leeds and Luke Whitehouse, 22, Halifax, men’s team qualification, morning (these two could qualify themselves for future individual apparatus finals as well).

Sunday July 28

Swimming - Max Litchfield, 29, Pontefract, 400m IM, heats in the morning, final 9.30pm

Rugby Sevens - Ellie Kildunne, 24, women’s team, pool stage, 2.30 v Ireland, 6.30 v Australia

Monday July 29

Mountain bike - Tom Pidcock, Leeds, men’s mountain bike 2.10pm-4.30pm

Rugby Sevens - Ellie Kildunne, 24, women’s team, pool stage 1pm v South Africa, quarter-finals in evening

Gymnastics - Harry Hepworth, 20, Leeds, Luke Whitehouse, 22, Halifax, men’s team final 5.30pm to 8.30pm

Tuesday July 30

Triathlon - Sam Dickinson, 27, York, individual, 9am

Rugby Sevens - Ellie Kildunne, 24, women’s medal rounds 7pm and 7.45pm

Wednesday July 31

Diving - Lois Toulson, Huddersfield, 10m synchro final 10am

Rowing - Georgie Brayshaw, 30, Leeds, women’s quad sculls final 12.30pm

Shooting - Lucy Hall, 20, Malton, Olympic Trap final, 3.30-5pm

Thursday August 1

Golf, Matt Fitzpatrick, 30, Sheffield, men’s round 1, all day

Friday August 2

Golf, Matt Fitzpatrick, 30, Sheffield, men’s round 2, all day

Athletics - George Mills, Harrogate, 1,500m heats, morning

Diving - Jack Laugher, Harrogate, and Anthony Harding, City of Leeds, 3m synchro, 11am

Trampolining - Bryony Page, 31, formerly Sheffield, qualification, 12.50

Athletics - Scott Lincoln, York, shot putt qualification, 8pm

Swimming - Joe Litchfield, 25, Pontefract, 100m butterfly heats, morning

Saturday August 3

Cycling - Tom Pidcock, 24, Leeds, men’s road race, all day

Golf - Matt Fitzpatrick, 30, Sheffield, men’s round 3, all day

Equestrian - Charlotte Fry, 28, Scarborough, and Becky Moody, 34, Gunthwaite near Barnsley, dressage team final, all day

Athletics - Louie Hinchliffe, Sheffield, men’s 100m heats, morning

Athletics - Scott Lincoln, York, shot putt final, 8pm

Gymnastics - Luke Whitehouse, 22, Halifax, (needs to qualify) men’s floor final, afternoon

Swimming - Joe Litchfield, 25, Pontefract, 100m butterfly heats, final

Sunday August 4

Golf - Matt Fitzpatrick, 30, Sheffield, men’s round 4, all day

Equestrian - Charlotte Fry, 28, Scarborough, and Becky Moody, 34, Gunthwaite near Barnsley, dressage individual final, til 2pm

Athletics - Jacob Finchem-Dukes, Harrogate, long jump qualification, morning

Athletics - Louie Hinchliffe, Sheffield, men’s 100m semi and final, 8pm and 9.55pm

Cycling - Lizzie Deignan, Otley, women’s road race, til 6.15pm

Sailing - Connor Bainbridge, 30, Halifax, men’s formula kite, race 1 of 5

Monday August 5

Triathlon - Sam Dickinson, 27, York, mixed relay, 9am

Sport Climbing, Hamish MacArthur, 23, York, men’s boulder prelims, 10-2pm

Sailing - Connor Bainbridge, 30, Halifax, men’s formula kite, race 2 of 5

Cycling - Katy Marchant, 31, Leeds, women’s team sprint, medal races 7.55pm

Tuesday August 6

Diving - Jack Laugher, Harrogate and Jordan Houlden, Sheffield, 3m springboard prelims, 10am-12pm

Sailing - Connor Bainbridge, 30, Halifax, men’s formula kite, race 3 of 5

Cycling - Charlie Tanfield, Great Ayton and Ollie Wood, Wakefield, men’s team pursuit qualifying, 7.15pm

Athletics - Jacob Finchem-Dukes, Harrogate, long jump final, 8.20pm

Athletics - George Mills, Harrogate, 1,500m final, 8.50pm

Wednesday August 7

Athletics - Max Burgin, 22, Halifax, 800m semi-finals, round 1

Diving - Jack Laugher, Harrogate and Jordan Houlden, Sheffield, 3m springboard semi-finals, 10am-12pm

Cycling - Charlie Tanfield, Great Ayton and Ollie Wood, Wakefield, men’s team pursuit medal rounds, 6.35pm

Sailing - Connor Bainbridge, 30, Halifax, men’s formula kite, race 4 of 5

Sport Climbing, Hamish MacArthur, 23, York, men’s boulder semi-finals, 10-1.15pm

Thursday August 8

Diving - Jack Laugher, Harrogate and Jordan Houlden, Sheffield, 3m springboard final 3pm-5pm

Swimming - Leah Crisp, 22, Wakefield, 10km marathon swim, morning

Taekwondo - Bradly Sinden, 25, Doncaster, men’s -68kg, all through the day, medals from 7.30

Cycling - Katy Marchant, 31, Leeds; Charlie Tanfield, 28, Great Ayton; Ollie Wood, 29, Wakefield, could all be involved, 5pm-8.25pm

Sailing - Connor Bainbridge, 30, Halifax, men’s formula kite, medal race, finishes 7pm

Friday August 9

Athletics - Max Burgin, 22, Halifax, 800m semi-finals, morning

Sport Climbing - Hamish MacArthur, 23, York, men’s boulder final, 10.15am

Cycling - Katy Marchant, 31, Leeds, women’s individual sprint qualifying, 3pm to 4.30pm

Saturday August 10

Cycling - Charlie Tanfield, 28, Great Ayton, madison, 7pm

Athletics - Louie Hinchliffe, 21, Sheffield, men’s 4x100m relay, evening

Athletics - George Mills, Harrogate, men’s 5,000m, evening

Athletics - Max Burgin, 22, Halifax, 800m final, evening

Athletics - Emile Cairess, 26, Bradford; and Phil Sesemann, 31, Leeds, men’s marathon, morning

Taekwondo - Caden Cunningham, 21, Huddersfield, men’s +80kg all day

Sunday August 11

Cycling - Katy Marchant, 31, Leeds, women’s individual sprint medals, morning