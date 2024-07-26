Paris 2024: Here's when every Yorkshire Olympian will be competing this summer - including Tom Pidcock, Jack Laugher and Lizzie Deignan
Here’s a list of who they are and when they’re in action.
Yorkshire Athletes (36)
Athletics
Max Burgin, 22, Halifax, 800m
Jacob Fincham-Dukes, 27, Harrogate, long jump
Louie Hinchliffe, 21, Sheffield, 100m and 4x100m
Richard Kilty, 34, Middlesbrough, 4x100m
Scott Lincoln, 31, York, shot putt
George Mills, 25, Harrogate, 1,500m and 5,000m
Marathon
Emile Cairess, 26, Bradford
Calli Hauger-Thackery, 31
Phil Sesemann, 31, Leeds
Cycling
Lizzie Deignan, 35, Otley, women’s road race (London silver)
Katy Marchant, 31, Leeds, women’s team sprint Monday August 5 (Rio bronze)
Tom Pidcock, 25, Leeds, men’s mountain bike and road race (Tokyo gold)
Charlie Tanfield, 28, Great Ayton, men’s team pursuit and madison
Ollie Wood, 29, Wakefield, men’s team pursuit
Diving
Jack Laugher, 29, Harrogate, 3m springboard and 3m synchro (Rio gold and silver, Tokyo bronze)
Anthony Harding, 24, City of Leeds, 3m synchro
Jordan Houlden, 26, Sheffield, 3m springboard
Yasmin Harper, 24 on Sunday, Sheffield, 3m springboard and 3m synchro
Lois Toulson, 24, Huddersfield, 10m synchro and 10m individual
Equestrian
Charlotte Fry, 28, Scarborough, dressage (Tokyo bronze)
Becky Moody, 34, Gunthwaite near Barnsley, dressage
Golf
Matt Fitzpatrick, 30, Sheffield, men’s individual
Gymnastics
Harry Hepworth, 21, Leeds, men’s team
Luke Whitehouse, 22, Halifax, men’s team
Hockey
(reserve) Tom Sorsby, 28, Sheffield
Rowing
Georgie Brayshaw, 30, Leeds, women’s quad sculls
Rugby Sevens
Ellie Kildunne, 24, women’s team
(reserve) Abi Burton
Sailing
Connor Bainbridge, 30, Halifax, men’s formula kite
Shooting
Lucy Hall, 20, Malton, Olympic Trap
Sport Climbing
Hamish MacArthur, 23, York, men’s boulder
Swimming
Leah Crisp, 22, Wakefield, 10km marathon swim
Joe Litchfield, 26, Pontefract, 100m butterfly
Max Litchfield, 29, Pontefract, 400m IM
Taekwondo
Caden Cunningham, 21, Huddersfield, men’s +80kg
Bradly Sinden, 25, Doncaster, men’s -68kg (Tokyo silver)
Triathlon
Sam Dickinson, 27, York, individual and mixed relay
Trampolining
Bryony Page, 31, formerly Sheffield, trampoline (Rio silver, Tokyo bronze)
Schedule – when they are competing
(times Paris time, +1hr on UK)
Saturday July 27
Yasmin Harper, 24, Sheffield, 3m synchro, 11am
Georgie Brayshaw, 30, Leeds, women’s quad sculls heats, morning
Harry Hepworth, 20, Leeds and Luke Whitehouse, 22, Halifax, men’s team qualification, morning (these two could qualify themselves for future individual apparatus finals as well).
Sunday July 28
Swimming - Max Litchfield, 29, Pontefract, 400m IM, heats in the morning, final 9.30pm
Rugby Sevens - Ellie Kildunne, 24, women’s team, pool stage, 2.30 v Ireland, 6.30 v Australia
Monday July 29
Mountain bike - Tom Pidcock, Leeds, men’s mountain bike 2.10pm-4.30pm
Rugby Sevens - Ellie Kildunne, 24, women’s team, pool stage 1pm v South Africa, quarter-finals in evening
Gymnastics - Harry Hepworth, 20, Leeds, Luke Whitehouse, 22, Halifax, men’s team final 5.30pm to 8.30pm
Tuesday July 30
Triathlon - Sam Dickinson, 27, York, individual, 9am
Rugby Sevens - Ellie Kildunne, 24, women’s medal rounds 7pm and 7.45pm
Wednesday July 31
Diving - Lois Toulson, Huddersfield, 10m synchro final 10am
Rowing - Georgie Brayshaw, 30, Leeds, women’s quad sculls final 12.30pm
Shooting - Lucy Hall, 20, Malton, Olympic Trap final, 3.30-5pm
Thursday August 1
Golf, Matt Fitzpatrick, 30, Sheffield, men’s round 1, all day
Friday August 2
Golf, Matt Fitzpatrick, 30, Sheffield, men’s round 2, all day
Athletics - George Mills, Harrogate, 1,500m heats, morning
Diving - Jack Laugher, Harrogate, and Anthony Harding, City of Leeds, 3m synchro, 11am
Trampolining - Bryony Page, 31, formerly Sheffield, qualification, 12.50
Athletics - Scott Lincoln, York, shot putt qualification, 8pm
Swimming - Joe Litchfield, 25, Pontefract, 100m butterfly heats, morning
Saturday August 3
Cycling - Tom Pidcock, 24, Leeds, men’s road race, all day
Golf - Matt Fitzpatrick, 30, Sheffield, men’s round 3, all day
Equestrian - Charlotte Fry, 28, Scarborough, and Becky Moody, 34, Gunthwaite near Barnsley, dressage team final, all day
Athletics - Louie Hinchliffe, Sheffield, men’s 100m heats, morning
Athletics - Scott Lincoln, York, shot putt final, 8pm
Gymnastics - Luke Whitehouse, 22, Halifax, (needs to qualify) men’s floor final, afternoon
Swimming - Joe Litchfield, 25, Pontefract, 100m butterfly heats, final
Sunday August 4
Golf - Matt Fitzpatrick, 30, Sheffield, men’s round 4, all day
Equestrian - Charlotte Fry, 28, Scarborough, and Becky Moody, 34, Gunthwaite near Barnsley, dressage individual final, til 2pm
Athletics - Jacob Finchem-Dukes, Harrogate, long jump qualification, morning
Athletics - Louie Hinchliffe, Sheffield, men’s 100m semi and final, 8pm and 9.55pm
Cycling - Lizzie Deignan, Otley, women’s road race, til 6.15pm
Sailing - Connor Bainbridge, 30, Halifax, men’s formula kite, race 1 of 5
Monday August 5
Triathlon - Sam Dickinson, 27, York, mixed relay, 9am
Sport Climbing, Hamish MacArthur, 23, York, men’s boulder prelims, 10-2pm
Sailing - Connor Bainbridge, 30, Halifax, men’s formula kite, race 2 of 5
Cycling - Katy Marchant, 31, Leeds, women’s team sprint, medal races 7.55pm
Tuesday August 6
Diving - Jack Laugher, Harrogate and Jordan Houlden, Sheffield, 3m springboard prelims, 10am-12pm
Sailing - Connor Bainbridge, 30, Halifax, men’s formula kite, race 3 of 5
Cycling - Charlie Tanfield, Great Ayton and Ollie Wood, Wakefield, men’s team pursuit qualifying, 7.15pm
Athletics - Jacob Finchem-Dukes, Harrogate, long jump final, 8.20pm
Athletics - George Mills, Harrogate, 1,500m final, 8.50pm
Wednesday August 7
Athletics - Max Burgin, 22, Halifax, 800m semi-finals, round 1
Diving - Jack Laugher, Harrogate and Jordan Houlden, Sheffield, 3m springboard semi-finals, 10am-12pm
Cycling - Charlie Tanfield, Great Ayton and Ollie Wood, Wakefield, men’s team pursuit medal rounds, 6.35pm
Sailing - Connor Bainbridge, 30, Halifax, men’s formula kite, race 4 of 5
Sport Climbing, Hamish MacArthur, 23, York, men’s boulder semi-finals, 10-1.15pm
Thursday August 8
Diving - Jack Laugher, Harrogate and Jordan Houlden, Sheffield, 3m springboard final 3pm-5pm
Swimming - Leah Crisp, 22, Wakefield, 10km marathon swim, morning
Taekwondo - Bradly Sinden, 25, Doncaster, men’s -68kg, all through the day, medals from 7.30
Cycling - Katy Marchant, 31, Leeds; Charlie Tanfield, 28, Great Ayton; Ollie Wood, 29, Wakefield, could all be involved, 5pm-8.25pm
Sailing - Connor Bainbridge, 30, Halifax, men’s formula kite, medal race, finishes 7pm
Friday August 9
Athletics - Max Burgin, 22, Halifax, 800m semi-finals, morning
Sport Climbing - Hamish MacArthur, 23, York, men’s boulder final, 10.15am
Cycling - Katy Marchant, 31, Leeds, women’s individual sprint qualifying, 3pm to 4.30pm
Saturday August 10
Cycling - Charlie Tanfield, 28, Great Ayton, madison, 7pm
Athletics - Louie Hinchliffe, 21, Sheffield, men’s 4x100m relay, evening
Athletics - George Mills, Harrogate, men’s 5,000m, evening
Athletics - Max Burgin, 22, Halifax, 800m final, evening
Athletics - Emile Cairess, 26, Bradford; and Phil Sesemann, 31, Leeds, men’s marathon, morning
Taekwondo - Caden Cunningham, 21, Huddersfield, men’s +80kg all day
Sunday August 11
Cycling - Katy Marchant, 31, Leeds, women’s individual sprint medals, morning
Athletics - Calli Hauger-Thackery, 31, Sheffield, women’s marathon, morning
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.