KEELY HODGKINSON called for more athletics meetings in the UK after laying down a new national women’s 800m record at the London Diamond League meet.

In breaking her own national record of 1:55.19, set last September in Eugene, the Tokyo Olympic and world silver medallist became the sixth-fastest woman in history at her signature distance.

The 2024 world-leading time of 1:54.61 was a clear message from the 22-year-old former Leeds Beckett student to her Paris competition, six days before the Olympic opening ceremony. It also inspired British team-mates Jemma Reekie and Georgia Bell to personal bests for an all-GB top three.

Hodgkinson said: “It was a little bit of bravery and fearlessness with a great atmosphere like this, I didn’t want to waste the opportunity.

GOOD FORM: Keely Hodgkinson shows her delight after winning the Women's 800m final during the London Diamond League meet on Saturday - setting a new national record. Picture: John Walton/PA

“The Brits know how to put on an athletics meet, I wish there were more in this country because it’s the best crowd I’ve ever run in front of.

“I’m feeling really good and confident ahead of Paris. Obviously the main aim is just to get to the final first and then once we’re there we can discuss getting medals.”

British world silver medallist Matthew Hudson-Smith issued a statement of his own, beating his own European 400m record of 44.07sec in 43.74, while Colchester’s European Championships runner-up Charlie Dobson posted a personal best 44.23 in his fourth–place finish.

Reigning world 100m and 200m champion Noah Lyles set a new personal best 9.81 in the men’s 100m, where a trio of Britons missed out on a top three rounded out by South Africa’s Akani Simbine and Botswana’s Letsile Tebogo.

CLOSE-RUN THING: Sheffield's Louie Hinchliffe (left), competes against (l-r) Noah Lyles, Letsile Tebogo and Zharnel Hughes in the Men's 100m final at the Diamond League meet at the London Stadium. Picture John Walton/PA.

Sheffield’s Louie Hinchliffe – coached by Carl Lewis – came closest with 9.97 seconds for fourth, 0.03 seconds quicker than world bronze medallist Zharnel Hughes, marking his return to competitive action after sitting out the European championships and British championships with a hamstring problem.

Hughes finished sixth in exactly 10 seconds, one place above soon-to-be Olympic debutant Jeremiah Azu.

York shot-putter Scott Lincoln, meanwhile, finished seventh, hitting a distance of 20.71m.