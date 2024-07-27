To the Olympians who over the next fortnight will stand, crouch or sit on the startline of the biggest event of their lives comes a simple message from one of Yorkshire’s greatest – believe in yourself, trust in your processes and enjoy the moment you’ve sacrificed so much for.

Andrew Triggs Hodge sat on the startline at four Olympic Games and that maxim held true every time.

When he was unsure of himself and his crew in Athens in 2004, the men’s eight boat he was part of finished ninth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When he was sure of himself, in everything he’d sacrificed, of the synchronicity between him and his crew mates and he had a focus and a smile on his face, he won gold in Beijing, London and Rio.

Great Britain's Andrew Triggs Hodge kisses his medal after winning gold during the mens four final at the Shunyi Olympic Rowing-Canoeing Park during the 2008 Beijing Olympic Games (Picture: PA)

Now as dozens of athletes from Yorkshire, hundreds from Great Britain and thousands from across the world gather in Paris for the XXXIII Summer Olympics, Hodge is urging them to seize their moment.

“Looking back now, the way I‘d like to think of it was, I was like a kid in a chocolate shop,” Hodge tells The Yorkshire Post.

“You’re about to have the chance to do something that you’ve been building up towards for four years.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I always took the responsibility that if you’re not enjoying it, you shouldn’t be there. And if you’re not enjoying it you’re going to get half the result you could have got.

MAGIC MOMENT: Great Britain's Men's Four of (left to right) Andrew Triggs Hodge (left) celebrates as part of the GB Men's Four gold medal rowing team including Tom James, Pete Reed and Alex Gregory celebrate winning gold at London 2012. Picture: Stephen Pond/PA

“There were nerves, of course there were moments of doubt and the whole strength and mindset of being positive and not letting the negative monkeys on your shoulder is important.

“But when it was good and everything was in the right place, there was nowhere I’d rather be. That excitement was palpable, a big smile on the face, you’re about to have the opportunity to achieve your dream and that’s something to really look forward to.

“If I was there now, and I look back to my final Games in Rio as I say this, having that unshakeable confidence: now is the time.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You’ve hurt yourself tonnes in training, but hey guess what you’re going to get something at the end of it that justifies everything. So let’s get on and enjoy it.”

Given the enormity of the occasion, Hodge – who was born in Buckinghamshire but raised in Hebden near Grassington and attended Upper Wharfedale School – advises today’s crop of Olympians to keep a calm head in the minutes leading up to their moment of destiny.

“You need that strength of balance,” says the 45-year-old. “The event is going to hit you. You get down to the course or the track and suddenly it just hits you like a tidal wave of everything that’s gone in the past, everything you’ve been through.

“If you’ve got a propensity for doubt that’s the hardest moment to keep focused. ‘Holy crap, am I good enough, can I do this?’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But that’s when you’ve got to strip away the result, and for me it was always a case of separating what we wanted to do and what we wanted to walk away with, because the two were very different.”

So what’s it like stood on the stop step of that podium, as he did three times?

Hodge pauses for what feels like the length of time Usain Bolt ran a 200m.

“Look the Olympics was always borne from that school sports day mentality, you go as a nation team, everyone does their bit and celebrates,” begins Hodge, pictured.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“For every kid who has stood on the podium at their school sports day, when you’re really proud in what you’ve done and you can see other people being proud in it, that’s what it’s like, only bigger.

“With rowing there’s no big pay cheque that comes at the end of it, which is similar to a lot of the Olympic sports, so it’s that real pure sense of achievement.

“It feels more of a thanks, that you’re thankful for everything, more than about winning or the glory.”

Eight years removed from his own career, Hodge is now like us mere mortals: a spectator.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He has deep concerns for the future of rowing, because of its lack of entertainment value and participation numbers.

And he is concerned about the future direction of the Olympic movement.

“What does it mean to be an Olympian?” he ponders.

“That has fundamentally changed to the detriment of the Olympics, they’re chasing the money so hard by getting all these professional sports in and buddying up to the big contracts.

“But the magic of being a spectator is still there. You go to a football match, you’re there to be entertained.