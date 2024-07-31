SCARBOROUGH’S Charlotte Fry secured both individual and team qualification for Great Britain on day two of the dressage competition at the Chateau de Versailles.

Fry and her stallion Glamourdale are the reigning world champions and they posted a test score of 78.913%, although it was not good enough to secure an automatic place in Sunday’s individual final, the Grand Prix Freestyle, as both Cathrine Laudrup-Dufour and Isabell Werth registered higher marks.

However, with the top two from each of seven groups going through, along with the six next best scores, Fry’s performance made the cut, as did Team GB who are sitting in third in the team contest.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fry’s teammate Becky Moody, from Gunthwaite, near Barnsley, had already qualified by winning her group aboard Jagerbomb on Tuesday, while seven-times Olympian Carl Hester also qualifies among the six scores with his horse, Fame.

ON FORM: Scarborough's Charlotte Fry, riding Glamourdale, during the Equestrian Dressage competition in Versailles. Picture: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

Fry said: “To go first on day two is always a little bit more challenging but he was absolutely incredible in there – I had a great ride, a great feeling. He just loved it, you could see it by his face when everyone was cheering for him, he just loved every second.

“It was an important test for us, being the qualifying for the team and individual, so I think what we have done has put us in a really good place as a team.”

Team GB’s equestrian preparations were severely impacted by the withdrawal and subsequent provisional suspension of dual Olympic champion Charlotte Dujardin following the publication of a video from four years ago which showed her repeatedly hitting a student’s horse with a whip from the ground during a coaching session.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Moody was brought in as Dujardin’s replacement and Fry feels the team has pulled together in response, saying: “It was definitely upsetting for all of us, but we are lucky to have such a great support team and the team we have here has been incredible, I think it’s brought us closer together.

PROMISING START: Charlotte Fry, riding Glamourdale, during the Equestrian dressage competition. Picture: AP/Mosa'ab Elshamy

“We’re really getting behind each other and very close as a team. To have such great support was amazing, so we were all able to keep our focus on what we need to do.”