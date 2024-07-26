JACK LAUGHER is revelling in his role juggling Olympic diving with OnlyFans modelling.

The Ripon star, 29, will compete at his fourth Games in Paris bidding to add to the gold, silver and bronze medals won in Rio and Tokyo.

But away from the sport, the entrepreneurial Yorkshireman has been keeping himself busy exploring alternative avenues of generating income given the relative paucity of funding in his sport.

Laugher says he first earned £21,000 when welcomed onto the elite-level programme aged 16 and 13 years on, takes home £28,000 as one of the top three divers in the world.

MAKING IT COUNT: Jack Laugher is happy to do some modelling on OnlyFans to help earn some extra money. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

So when he hasn’t been training for life in the French capital, Laugher has built up a visible online presence on OnlyFans, a platform where subscribers pay for explicit content from their favourite accounts.

Laugher admits he loves the fact people pay to look at his body and hopes the injection of extra income can help lay the foundations for a more secure future.

“We all just watched Wimbledon – the prize pot for that is extraordinary and what you get in the first round is more than I’ll make in a year,” he said.

“So I try and make extra money – I’ve done calendars and everything over the past, so I’ll do anything to hustle for some more money.

GOING FOR GOLD: Jack Laugher is in the running for gold medals at the Paris 2024 Olympics. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“Obviously I’ve got something people want, so I don’t care!

“It’s really good – I was the first person to do it in our team, not to try and make myself a pioneer or anything!

“If you want to subscribe you can, and it’s a bit more of a community feel than Instagram being a bit cold, stale and just posting pictures.

“It’s a really nice place to be – when people are willing to give that little tiny bit I know they’re actual fans of me as a diver and what I give.

Jack Laugher will compete alongside Anthony Harding in the 3m synchro in Paris, the event he combined with Chris Mears in to grab a memorable gold at Rio 2016 - he will also take part in the individual 3m springboard Picture: Mike Egerton/PA

“It’s a really good way for me to make some extra cash and set myself up for the future.”

Laugher admits his antics have encouraged others on the British diving team to follow in his footsteps, including Tom Daley’s 10m synchro partner Noah Williams.

He added: “It’s quite nice to be all on board with it together, and it’s something a bit different.

“I love the sport and love what I do, so I’m so grateful for the position I’m in.

“I’m comfortable with what I’m doing – there’s no nudity and I’ve just always liked modelling.

“I’m about a foot too short to be a proper underwear model – but I’ve always liked to show myself off. It’s a little bit of cash and I can set myself up for the future.

“I’m just a bit of a hustler and want a bit more money if I can do. I have something that people want and I will happily try and sell that.”

Laugher will compete alongside Anthony Harding in the 3m synchro in Paris, the event he combined with Chris Mears in to grab a memorable gold at Rio 2016.

And he will also bid to improve on the 3m springboard bronze he bagged in Tokyo three years ago.

Laugher, who takes to La Defense Arena on Thursday, said: “Being with someone like Anthony who is so excited to be at his first Olympic Games inspires me and makes me excited as well.

“It’s really good fun and I just hope we can enjoy ourselves and it’s not too daunting.

“I know that if I go out there, am focused on the process, I can hopefully achieve my best.”

