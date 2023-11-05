Parker Stewart shows his value as Sheffield Sharks hammer Manchester Giants in British Basketball League

Five players hit double figures in points, including two from the bench, as Sheffield Sharks recorded a third win in four at the Canon Medical Arena on Saturday night.

Sharks improved to a record of 6-5 (wins-losses) thanks to a 92-73 win over Manchester Giants, opening up a lead in the first quarter that by the third quarter had become double figures.

In the week that head coach Atiba Lyons showed no mercy by cutting summer recruit Terrell Allen and bringing in 26-year-old forward Prentiss Nixon from Illinois until the end of the season, there were performances all over from players desperate to keep their place on the 12-man roster.

American Parker Stewart led the way, the Sharks guard coming off the bench and in 20 minutes of action scored 19 points, grabbed five rebounds and dished out one assist.

Sheffield Sharks' Parker Stewart scored 19 points against Manchester Giants. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

RJ Eytle-Rock, the British rookie who spent the last five years in the US collegiate system, scored 10 points from the bench.

Among the starters, there were big contributions at both ends of the court from Bennett Koch with 14 points and two defensive rebounds and a block, plus 13 points apiece from Jalon Pipkins and Kipper Nichols.

Fellow starters Jordan Ratinho and Devearl Ramsey each added nine points as Sharks topped 90 points on their home court for the second time.

Nixon was an unused member of the bench having only arrived late last week.

Lyons said of the new signing: “Prentiss will definitely bring experience and a dynamic skill set at the guard slot that will enhance our performance.

"His ability to create opportunities for himself and others will be key. We look forward to welcoming him to Sheffield.”