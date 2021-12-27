Patient approach pays off as super Shishkin lays down Queen Mother Champion Chase marker in Kempton win

Shishkin ridden by jockey Nico de Boinville on their way to winning the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase during Desert Orchid Chase Day of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton Park.

JOCKEY Nico de Boinville said “patience was a virtue” after superstar steeplechaser Shishkin quashed all worries about his well-being when running out a “pretty phenomenal” winner of the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase at Kempton Park.

Briefly off the bridle on the turn for home, Shishkin oozed class up the home straight as last year’s Arkle Trophy winner extended his unbeaten record over steeplechase fences to five races.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

And, having missed this month’s Tingle Creek Chase at Sandown because trainer Nicky Henderson was unhappy with the horse’s well-being, Shishkin is the horse to beat at next year’s Queen Mother Champion Chase at Cheltenham after making light work of Tingle Creek hero Greaneteen on his eagerly-anticipated seasonal reappearance.

Shishkin ridden by jockey Nico de Boinville on their way to winning the Ladbrokes Desert Orchid Chase during Desert Orchid Chase Day of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton Park.

De Boinville, who has also won this two-mile contest on former Champion Chase heroes Sprinter Sacre and Altior, said of Shishkin: “That was pretty phenomenal from him.

“We have been having our struggles with him and even there he’s taken a really good blow going into the last, so I’ve just had to look after him going into that.

“Jayden rides him every day and he’s done a fantastic job. But we’ve taken a bit of a chance today. If ever we were going to take a chance then today was going to be it but his class shone through.”

Asked whether those who criticised trainer Henderson’s decision to skip the Tingle Creek had now been put in their place, de Boinville added: “Patience is a virtue. The boss and everyone at home have been very patient with him and the patience has paid off.

Edwardstone ridden by jockey Tom Cannon on their way to winning the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase (Grade 2) during Desert Orchid Chase Day of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton Park.

“Literally in the last couple of weeks his bits of work have suddenly turned a corner. We felt he was in too good an order so we had to come here and take our chance. It was great to see him do that today.”

Earlier Edwardstone landed the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices’ Chase as he prepares for the Arkle Trophy.

Already a Grade One winner this season under jockey Tom Cannon, the win vindicated trainer Alan King’s canny decision to keep Edwardstone over hurdles for the remainder of last season after an unsuccessful chase debut at Doncaster a year ago.

King said: “It’s exciting. It’s going back to the old days when we had Voy Por Ustedes and My Way De Solzen. We haven’t had one as good as this for a bit.”

Edwardstone ridden by jockey Tom Cannon on their way to winning the Ladbrokes Wayward Lad Novices' Chase (Grade 2) during Desert Orchid Chase Day of the Ladbrokes Christmas Festival at Kempton Park.

Meanwhile Bravemansgame looks like heading for the Cheltenham Festival following discussions between Paul Nicholls and co-owners John Dance and Bryan Drew.