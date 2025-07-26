Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When you pursue a career for the majority of your life, one that goes on to bring endless enjoyment, sees you develop friendships for life along with moments of unrivalled, memorable success, it is little wonder it takes so long to give that up.

It was no different for Sheffield Steelers’ Canadian forward of the past two years, Patrick Watling.

Aged 31, Watling has retired from playing.

HARD TO REPLACE: Canadian forward Patrick Watling proved a tour de force during his two seasons with Sheffield Steelers, but he has hung his skates up for good and is now working as a chemical engineer in Dallas. Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

And while it is a move he is comfortable with - now living in Texas, with fiance Kelsey and forging a new career in chemical engineering while she works as a nurse at the prestigious Dallas Children’s Hospital - it was by no means a simple decision.

“As with anything you do for most of your life, you’re not going to want to give it up,” he explained. “It’s about how much you give to the game, every single day - you don’t want to forego not putting more into the game.

“When you are a professional athlete or anything you do, you want to be at the top of your game all the time.

“And little stuff like injuries would keep nagging me game in, game out and you almost feel like you’re doing a disservice to the fans because you can’t give them everything you want every day.

'HE LOVED A GOOD CELLY': Patrick Watling celebrates scoring during a game at Belfast Giants during the treble-winning campaign of 2023-24. Picture: William Cherry/EILH Media

“And it’s like we were so close to winning the league title last year that if I could have given more every day, maybe something would have happened but when you’re playing at that level of competitiveness and you can’t play the game you want, you kind of have to take a step back and ask - ‘is this best for the organisation moving forward?’

“Last season, I definitely had more (nagging injuries). Obviously, everyone knows the season is very taxing, you have to go through a lot.

“But when we added the CHL and all the travel, you didn’t get as many breaks and you are playing that many more games, but with less time to recover.

“So the recovery time I was able to have, say, in that first season was not there in the second season.

COMEBACK COMPLETE: Patrick Watling turns to celebrate his overtime winner to seal victory for Sheffield Steelers over Glasgow Clan in the Elite League play-off quarter-final Picture: Dean Woolley/Steelers Media.

“And I know the organisation and the way Tony, Foxy, Shaun and Carter run things and they expect the best every day and that’s how it should be, that’s why they are such a great organisation.

“It’s just that I couldn’t do that every single day, so I felt like it was time to take a step back.”

As far as Watling was concerned, he saved the best until last - his two years with the Steelers in the Elite League.

And while he wasn’t able to bow out in winning style - the Steelers were pipped to the league title on the final day of the regular season in April - his first 12 months in South Yorkshire more than made up for it, helping the team to the treble of league, Challenge Cup and play-offs.

TREBLE TOP: Sheffield Steelers celebrate winning the Elite League regular season title, the Challenge Cup and the play-offs in 2023-24. Picture: Dean Woolley/EIHL Media.

“It was probably the best time I’ve ever had playing hockey,” admitted Watling, who had gained previous experience in Europe in Slovakia with HC Kosice and HC Banska Bystrica.

“From the fans that come out and see you every game and who talk to you online every day, from the management, coaching staff - everyone at that organisation, they do their absolute utmost to make and keep you comfortable.

“It is a big adjustment. We have support groups and stuff for people that are transitioning out of hockey and that’s nice but I would say it is mostly being in the locker room that I will miss the most, guys that become really good friends.

“It is something you cherish for the rest of your life and it is the memories you make from the time at the start of the season when you come together and say: “Okay, there are nine other teams looking to achieve the same thing, what are we gonna do as an organisation to achieve that goal over all of them?’

“And then because everyone puts such a lot of time and effort into achieving that goal, to see it come to fruition is something you never forget.”

For the record, Watling posted 49 goals and 96 assists in 140 appearances for the Steelers, just one reason why he proved popular with fans, team-mates and bosses alike.

MEMORIES: Head coach Aaron Fox (centre) and assistant coach Carter beston-Will (left) celebrate the treble triumph with the players in Nottingham in April 2024. Picture: Dean Woolley/EIHL Media.

And while he adapts to life outside of hockey in Dallas, Watling will keep in touch with the sport that has given him so much - a number of his Steelers’ team-mates will attend his wedding next summer - and he will be sure to keep an eye on how his former team is doing.

“When something like that is part of your life for so long it’s really hard to turn a blind eye,” he added. “But I’ll be keeping tabs on the Steelers and cheering them on.

“Foxy has turned out a great team so far, they look strong and so I’m excited to see what they will do this year.

“And I have other friends who want me to do hockey-related stuff, so it doesn’t really leave you.

“I’m happy that I have people who give me a reason to stay connected to the game that has been such a big part of my life.”

‘Dynamic rink rat’ Watling will be ‘hard to replace’

​SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ head coach Aaron Fox said Patrick Watling proved everything he expected him to be when first signing him in 2023.

The Ontario-born forward played a key role over two Elite League campaigns for the Steelers, especially in the treble-winning season of 2023-24.

“He just had that dynamic one-on-one ability, with his speed,” said Fox. “There were just so many things that stood out when you watched him on tape that then made him a very good player for us.

“He’s a passionate player – he loved a good celly – and was one of those guys who played through some stuff.

"He took some hits throughout the last two years where I was like ‘oh, that’s him done for a month’ but then he’d be back on the ice the next weekend.

“I always kind of said he was a bit like Gumby – where it was almost like he was elastic and he just found a way to grease out of the injuries.

“He always took good care of himself, he was a real professional, always one of the last two guys off the ice every single day without fail - him and Ciamps (Daniel Ciampini) they would do extra skills stuff.

"Carts (Carter beston-Will, assistant coach) would come into the coaches room with blisters on his hands sometimes from passing them pucks after practice.