Paul Jubb and Francesca Jones seek maiden wins as they fly flag for Yorkshire at Wimbledon

Wildcards Paul Jubb and Fran Jones will open their Wimbledon campaigns on day two as they fly the Yorkshire flag in this year’s singles tournaments.

Jubb, 24, of Hull, returns to SW19 for the first time since his first-round appearance in 2022 where he pushed eventual finalist Nick Kyrgios all the way to a deciding fifth set.

Putting a challenging 2023 behind him, Jubb’s positive strides this year culminated in his run to the semi-final of last week’s ATP 250 event in Mallorca, beating world No 14 Ben Shelton along the way.

Now sitting at a rank of 201, he is aiming to score his first victory at Wimbledon at the third attempt, facing main draw debutant Thiago Seyboth Wild.

Hull's Paul Jubb reached the semi-final of the ATP Tour event in Mallorca last week (Picture: Luke Walker/Getty Images for LTA)

The 24-year-old Brazilian rose into the top 100 in late 2023, currently ranked 74, earning him direct entry into grand slams, but exited in the first-round in Australia and France this year.

Bradford’s Fran Jones, 23, is making her second attempt at a women’s singles main draw after a first-round defeat to American star Coco Gauff in 2021.

Jones, ranked 215, has been handed another tricky tie against experienced Croat Petra Martic.