Peter Easterby dies: Tributes paid to legendary Yorkshire trainer who won Cheltenham Gold Cup

Peter Easterby, who has dies, pictured at the grave of Night Nurse and Sea Pigeon in February 2017 (Picture: Simon Hulme)

Peter Easterby, who famously trained the likes of Sea Pigeon and Night Nurse, has died at the age of 95.

A member of one of the most famous racing families in Yorkshire, he trained with great success on the Flat and over jumps before retiring in 1996.

He was succeeded by his son, Tim, while his brother Mick still shares a licence today with his own son, David, with many other members of the family involved in racing.

Tim Easterby announced on X: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my father Peter Easterby.

“He passed away peacefully in his own home with his family by his side.

“A true gentleman, legendary racehorse trainer, passionate farmer, lover of country sports and an incredibly proud father and grandfather.”

Sea Pigeon and Night Nurse were both dual Champion Hurdle winners, while Easterby also won two Gold Cups with Alverton in 1979 and Little Owl in 1981.

Proving his versatility, Easterby also sent out Sea Pigeon to win the Ebor off top weight and the Chester Cup twice, while Night Nurse finished second to Little Owl in the Gold Cup, narrowly failing to become the first horse to win the two biggest prizes at the Cheltenham Festival.

Saucy Kit was another Champion Hurdle winner in 1967 for Easterby and for a time his five wins in the race were a record.

His notable Flat triumphs included the Kings’s Stand Stakes with Goldhill, the Gimcrack with Sonnen Gold, two Lincolns and three Ayr Gold Cups.