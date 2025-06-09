TRIBUTES poured in from around the world of racing yesterday after legendary Yorkshire trainer Peter Easterby – who famously oversaw the likes of Sea Pigeon and Night Nurse – died, aged 95.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A member of one of the most famous racing families in Yorkshire, he trained with great success on the Flat and over jumps before retiring in 1996.

He was succeeded by his son, Tim, while his brother Mick still shares a licence today with his own son, David, with many other members of the family involved in racing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tim Easterby announced on ‘X’: “It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of my father Peter Easterby.

TRIBUTES: Peter Easterby, pictured by the memorial to Sea Pigeon and Night Nurse, in the paddock at his home in Great Habton, Malton. Picture: Gerard Binks

“He passed away peacefully in his own home with his family by his side. A true gentleman, legendary racehorse trainer, passionate farmer, lover of country sports and an incredibly proud father and grandfather.”

Sea Pigeon and Night Nurse were both dual Champion Hurdle winners, while Easterby also won two Gold Cups with Alverton in 1979 and Little Owl in 1981.

Proving his versatility, Easterby sent out Sea Pigeon to win the Ebor off top weight and the Chester Cup twice, while Night Nurse finished second to Little Owl in the Gold Cup, narrowly failing to become the first horse to win the two biggest prizes at the Cheltenham Festival.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Saucy Kit was another Champion Hurdle winner in 1967 for Easterby and for a time his five wins in the race were a record.

RACING LEGEND: Peter Easterby, pictured at the grave of Night Nurse and Sea Pigeon, at Habton Farm, Great Habton, Malton in February 2017. Picture: Simon Hulme

His notable Flat triumphs included the Kings’s Stand Stakes with Goldhill, the Gimcrack with Sonnen Gold, two Lincolns and three Ayr Gold Cups. Easterby sent out over 2,500 winners during his lengthy career and Tim Easterby is still based at Habton Grange.

Jonjo O’Neill was crowned champion jockey twice in 1977-78 and 1978-79 with the help of Easterby and he was aboard Alverton for his Gold Cup success and Sea Pigeon for his 1980 Champion Hurdle win.

“We had some great times together, he was great man to ride for and we were very lucky together – you could say we were a good partnership,” said O’Neill.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He was a great man and a great trainer, what he did with the likes of Sea Pigeon and Night Nurse – their longevity was incredible. And to win a Gold Cup with Alverton, he didn’t have great legs.

FAMILY TIES: Peter Easterby (centre), son Tim (left) and grandson William at at Habton Farm, Great Habton, Malton. Picture: Simon Hulme

“It’s hard to pick out one particular race. I think the best thing you could say was that he could train a horse to win over five furlongs or 25 miles.

"He was just a genius and a great man to ride for.

“He just understood the game and understood horses, he had a great eye for them and made it easy for everyone.

"He was brilliant, there was always another day in his eyes.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

KEEP IT IN THE FAMILY: Mick Easterby (left) with his brother Peter at York racecourse in August 2014 Picxture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images

O’Neill missed the 1981 Cheltenham Festival through injury and John Francome was called up to replace him on the then 11-year-old Sea Pigeon when he produced an ice-cool ride that went down in history.

Francome said: “I saw Tim (Easterby) last Thursday up at Malton at Jack Berry’s do and he said he wasn’t very well then, but he was an amazing guy.

“It’s amazing to train 1,000 winners on the Flat and jumping, you never saw him when he wasn’t smiling, he was as sharp as a tack and lovely with it – he was a charming man.”

Reflecting on Sea Pigeon’s 1981 Champion Hurdle triumph, Francome added: “Jonjo broke his leg really badly in a fall at Bangor, so I got the call.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Peter was always relaxed. I remember going in the paddock at Cheltenham and saying ‘how is he?’ because I’d never ridden him out or anything, and Peter just said ‘he’s better than he was last year’ and he was absolutely right.”

Mick Easterby hailed the many accomplishments of his brother.