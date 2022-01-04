Peter Wright ready to reap rewards of being PDC world darts champion

Peter Wright: ‘Snakebite’ with the world championship trophy for a second time.

‘Snakebite’ won the World Championship for the second time after beating Michael Smith 7-5 in a tense final at the Alexandra Palace on Monday.

His first crown came in 2020, but he was robbed of the opportunity of playing at the stellar events around the world as the star attraction after the first wave of the coronavirus pandemic decimated the calendar.

Most of the major tournaments were cancelled and a number of events were put on behind closed doors at the end of the year.

Even though there were doubts about the World Championship being completed after a number of players caught Covid and had to withdraw, the 2022 schedule is set to be played as normal in front of fans and Wright is relishing the prospect.

“Hopefully everyone gets their jabs and that this year doesn’t get worse or nothing else comes up and this year I’ll be able to do the world series and be announced as world champion in special places that we are hopefully going to go,” he said.

“I am going to focus on the Premier League because I have never performed well there apart from my first or second year. It is about time I tried to win that one. I will focus on that.”

It was a familiar feeling of defeat for Smith, who lost a sixth major final and second at the Palace following his 2019 reverse to Michael Van Gerwen.

Smith will have nightmares about this one as he looked primed to win, leading 5-4 and 2-0 with the darts to move a set away from victory. But Wright reeled off nine of the next 10 legs to leave ‘Bully Boy’ heartbroken.