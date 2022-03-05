STICK AROUND: Brandon Whistle has impressed since becoming an almost permanent addition since the end of January. Picture: Dean Woolley/EIHL.

At the start of the current campaign, the 24-year-old Canadian-born forward signed for the Steelers on a two-way deal from parent club Leeds Knights, returning to a team where he spent a largely frustrating time with under Tom Barrasso in 2018-19, his first year in senior hockey.

This time around, he was limited to just four appearances for Aaron Fox’s team up until mid-January with Leeds understandably his main priority.

But since the sacking of his dad Dave as coach at Leeds on January 16, Whistle has been a virtual ever-present for the Steelers, making 12 appearances, while icing for Leeds just twice.

Sheffield Steelers' captain Jonathan Phillips Picture: Dean Woolley/EIHL.

Regardless of whatever the current agreement is between the two clubs, Steelers’ captain Phillips has seen enough to convince him that Whistle should be a permanent fixture in the UK top-flight for 2022-23.

“The one thing to remember from when he first came over, was that that was his first-ever taste of pro’ hockey, so it was a big experience for him,” said Phillips.

“It was about him getting to understand what it takes to be a professional and the things he needs to do, not just on the ice, but off it, too. And he’s certainly done that these past couple of years and you see that in his play.

“He’s a such a smart player, he’s got great hands, a great shot – he’s very enjoyable to play with. He’s more than good enough to be in this league on a regular basis.”

The Steelers will look to bounce back from a 5-3 midweek defeat to Fife Flyers when they host Dundee Stars tonight (7pm), the two facing off against each other again tomorrow in Tayside.