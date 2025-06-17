Play Their Way and RFL team up to support coaches on child-first journey in Leeds

Play Their Way and the RFL (Rugby Football League) teamed up in Leeds on Saturday to kick off a series of new events aimed at giving coaches the child-first coaching tools and tips to help give children life-long love for playing sport and being active.

The event, held at Leeds West Academy, saw children’s rugby league coaches from several clubs join experts from Play Their Way for a day of practical and learning activities. A report by Sport England at the end of 2023 found that participation numbers in Rugby League were on the decline, dropping 4 per cent that year, but this initiative is hoped to help buck the trend.

It took place ahead of Leeds Rhinos’ dominant 36-12 win over Warrington Wolves in the Betfred Super League at Headingley. Children’s coaches from both clubs alongside other RLF clubs from Yorkshire and the North-West attended the event with many of them taking up a special £5 ticket offer for Saturday’s match.

The session prior included a hands-on ‘child-first coaching in practice’ session led by child-first coach and former Bath rugby union player Russell Earnshaw from The Magic Academy alongside UK Coaching’s former England Under 19’s Rugby Union Head Coach, Dave Read with under 7’s and under 9’s players from Farnley Falcons and Stanningley.

Two clubs were invited down to take part in the session

The coaches also took part in a special session led by UNICEF UK on how to embed children’s rights into coaching children and young people in sport. The Play Their Way movement is underpinned by the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child (UNCRC) which includes the right to play.

Dave Raybold, National Development Manager, RFL, said: “The RFL were delighted to be able partner with the Play Their Way Team to provide such an exciting day of coach development.

“We recognise the vital role played by community coaches up and down the country, in providing fun and enjoyable sessions for our participants. However, we also appreciate that coaching can be a challenge so as an organisation we are increasing our efforts to develop our coaching workforce and Saturday was a key event in that process."

Saturday’s event followed the launch of the ‘Play Their Way Community Builder’ pilot project last summer with the RFL to champion child-first coaching in local communities. Both initiatives are aimed at creating a network of child-first rugby league coaches to ensure children’s voices are heard and their choices respected as part of all sport and physical activity they take part in.

Coaches at the end of the PTW x RFL event

Rebecca McAulay, Head of Campaigns, UK Coaching, said: “It was great to kick-off the first of our Play Their Way Coach Engagement Day events with the RFL in Leeds and see such a large and engaged group of coaches taking part.

“These events are about empowering coaches by giving them the practical skills and tools to go back to their clubs and embed child-first coaching in their sessions with children and young people.”