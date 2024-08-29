Police officers and fire officers battle it out on the ice for silverware at Ice Sheffield
FOUR teams containing rival police officers and fire officers will take to the ice in Sheffield this weekend.
The Peelers SPRA, will go up against Police Scotland and two teams from the UK firefighters Ice Hockey Team at Ice Sheffield.
The Peelers go into the two-day event – which starts at 4pm on Saturday – looking to retain their title, in an event sponsored by the National Police Healthcare Scheme.
