Prentiss Nixon and Rickey McGill hoist Sheffield Sharks to victory against stubborn Manchester
Three days after completing a two-legged semi-final victory over Bristol Flyers to earn a first major final appearance in seven years in the SLB Cup next month, Atiba Lyons’ injury-hit Sharks secured a 93-74 victory over a stubborn Manchester side to draw level with London Lions on a 12-4 (win-loss) record.
Manchester proved obdurate opponents and through three quarters only trailed by two but when they needed their playmakers to stand up and be counted, Prentiss Nixon and Rickey McGill led the way for Sheffield in an explosive 37-point fourth quarter.
Sharks only suited up eight players with their injury list growing ahead of their March 9 SLB Cup final date with Surrey 89ers in Nottingham, with two of their best three-point shooters in Jacob Groves (wrist) and Drake Jeffries (foot) looking on from the bench.
Throw in the two-legged semi-final with Bristol, a third game in six days had the potential to be one too far for the Sharks, but the way they pulled away in the final 10 minutes underlines their hunger.
Sharks dominated the lead in the first half, having the advantage on the scoreboard for 18 of the 20 minutes but went into the locker room level at 36-36.
Nixon was their spark, scoring 12 points in that half alone as well as snagging a few defensive rebounds.
At one stage Sharks went on a 10-0 run to start the second quarter that put them 11 points up and seemingly in the ascendency, but Manchester matched the run to stay alive.
Jordan Ratinho stepped up with back-to-back three-pointers at the start of the second and Rodney Glasgow Jnr sank three free throws as the Sharks’ old guard made their presence felt.
Then it was the turn of the most recent recruits to help Sharks establish a lead, Scottie Lindsey and McGill attacking the rim to give Sheffield a hint of daylight at 61-54 early in the fourth.
Sheffield needed their creative guards to step up and lift them above the threat of defeat and McGill and Nixon were the men, McGill with a dagger three quickly followed by a Nixon lay-up to give Sharks a 79-66 lead with 2.46 to go, their biggest lead of the night before they pulled away at the end.
Nixon finished with 24 points, McGill had 17, Ratinho 17 and the ever reliable Anderson 13.