Prentiss Nixon hails Clay and Chatman as Sheffield Sharks beat Manchester, plus Hatters win again

Sheffield Sharks made it four wins from six at the start of the Super League Basketball regular season to keep up the pace towards the top of the Championship standings.

Newcastle Eagles and the London Lions are the only two teams above them after they put a two-week international break behind them with a 80-70 victory at Manchester on Sunday afternoon.

This Manchester team had beaten Sheffield in the corresponding fixture in the SLB Trophy campaign two months ago, but the Sharks look an altogether different beast as the season develops.

Since that defeat ended their Trophy campaign at the group stage, Atiba Lyons has bedded in guard Rodney Chatman III and added another early-season import from North America in forward Donovan Clay.

Prentiss Nixon led the Sheffield Sharks to victory at Manchester on Sunday (Picture: Adam Bates)

The two combined for 27 points in Manchester (Chatman 17, Clay 10) in a game in which Sharks led early and then had to kick on again in the third after Manchester had pulled to within two points at half-time.

The explosive play of guard Prentiss Nixon led the Sharks to victory as he contributed 21 points and five rebounds, and he paid tribute to the impact the recent acquisitions have made.

“These guys are amazing, we brought them here for a reason and they’re doing their job to the utmost right now,” said Nixon, pictured.

“They’re great guys, they’re great players and I love that they’re on my team and I don’t have to play against them but they’re two dominant guys and they’re going to help us all the way.”

In his first full season in Sheffield, Nixon knows that with all 11 players getting minutes in Manchester, there is a lot of competition for roles in Lyons’ squad.

“Tonight it was me, tomorrow it could be someone else,” said the 27-year-old.

“Just coming off a two-week long break, we were just trying to come in and get going again.

“We had some lapses in the middle but whatever it takes for the team to win tonight.”

Sharks have had a tough start to the regular season but will eye a forthcoming double-header at the Canon Medical Arena next Friday and Sunday against Caledonia Gladiators and Surrey 89ers, respectively, as a chance to strengthen their position at the top of the table, although both of those teams have taken recent games off defending champions London Lions.

Meanwhile, Sheffield Hatters maintained their unbeaten start to the season with a thumping 101-52 win over Durham Palatinates on Saturday.

Playing against a team for whom only six players suited up, the Hatters were nonetheless ruthless as they made it seven wins in all competitions to start the season, including five out of five in the women’s Super League Basketball Championship.

Shauna Harrison led the team with 25 points while it was a dominant performance at both ends of the court from Laura Zolper who recorded a double-double with 18 points and 11 rebounds, all of them on the defensive end.