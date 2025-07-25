Prentiss Nixon re-signs for Sheffield Sharks: "Fans a key part of my decision to return"
Having already seen Donovan Clay and Rickey McGill move onto pastures new, the Sharks management have been working hard to retain Nixon, the third member of the dynamic offensive trio that helped bring them a first major trophy for nine years last term.
And despite interest from elsewhere, two typically eye-catching performances in Sharks’ visit to Kansas City for the TBT last weekend, and the uncertainty surrounding the sport in this country, Nixon has signed on the dotted line.
The new Super League Basketball season - which is still scheduled to go ahead despite the league and the governing body taking their dispute to the courts - will mark the 28-year-old Illinois-born guard’s third with the Sharks. Last season he averaged 15.9 points but could be explosive on his day, none more so than when he scored 39 against Cheshire early in the season.
He is an expressive player on the court, a lightning rod for the fans, and it was those loyal supporters he acknowledged when announcing his return.
“I’m thrilled to be back with the Sharks for 2025-26,” said Nixon, who has become a firm favourite at the Canon Medical Arena.
“I’ve felt so happy in Sheffield during my time with the club, we’ve had some great moments but there’s still so many more to be had.
“The fans are fantastic, they’re a key part of my decision to return and I can’t wait to see them all again soon.”
He is also a great student of the game, travelling to watch the SLB Trophy final between Newcastle Eagles and Bristol Flyers to get a taste for the big-game environment he then helped steer Sheffield to in the SLB Cup final in Nottingham two months later.
For head coach Atiba Lyons, Nixon’s signature is a big one as planning begins in earnest for the new campaign.
Lyons – who has already welcomed Rodney Glasgow Jnr back for a fifth season – said: “Prentiss is a player that understands what it means to wear this jersey.
“He leaves everything on the floor each and every game, and his grit and determination sets an example to his team-mates and to the fans.
“He puts his body on the line to win and that’s why I think the fans love him so much.”
Sharks are to announce more signings in the coming days.