Pros beat amateurs at Ganton but Yorkshire golf is the real winner
A large majority of the 11 White Rose players who ply their trade on the continent’s professional tour swept aside the Yorkshire Union’s amateur team on a glorious day at Ganton.
The scoreline was of secondary concern, with a crowd nearing 1,500 people descending on the famous North Yorkshire course to witness the action and watch the pros put on a clinic.
“They weren’t necessarily generous gimmies but there were a few gimmies,” admitted Wakefield’s Dan Bradbury, twice a winner in his first two years on the DP World Tour.
“It was nice to see the event so well supported.”
Former Tour pro Chris Hanson, who along with his fellow 2020protour founder Adam Walker and the Yorkshire Union, organised the event. He said: “We had nearly three times as many people there as last year. It was absolutely heaving everywhere you looked.
“All the pros interacted well and mixed in with the crowds.
“Talks have already started about doing it again next year.
“It’s incredible to get so much Yorkshire talent together.
“Every pro but Marco Penge had gone through the Yorkshire amateur system so that was nice and a lot of reminiscing. We also raised £1,400 for Dementia Forward.”