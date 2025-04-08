Pros beat amateurs at Ganton but Yorkshire golf is the real winner

DP World Tour players past and present hailed the successful staging of the second match between Yorkshire’s leading professionals and amateurs on Monday.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A large majority of the 11 White Rose players who ply their trade on the continent’s professional tour swept aside the Yorkshire Union’s amateur team on a glorious day at Ganton.

The scoreline was of secondary concern, with a crowd nearing 1,500 people descending on the famous North Yorkshire course to witness the action and watch the pros put on a clinic.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“They weren’t necessarily generous gimmies but there were a few gimmies,” admitted Wakefield’s Dan Bradbury, twice a winner in his first two years on the DP World Tour.

Joe Dean, centre, and his fellow pros at Ganton on Monday.

“It was nice to see the event so well supported.”

Former Tour pro Chris Hanson, who along with his fellow 2020protour founder Adam Walker and the Yorkshire Union, organised the event. He said: “We had nearly three times as many people there as last year. It was absolutely heaving everywhere you looked.

“All the pros interacted well and mixed in with the crowds.

“Talks have already started about doing it again next year.

John Parry gives a lesson in a bunker before the Match between Yorkshire's pros and amateurs at Ganton.

“It’s incredible to get so much Yorkshire talent together.