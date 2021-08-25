Quickthorn ‘an exciting horse for the future’, believes Hughie Morrison

Quickthorn and Jason Hart (right) were narrowly denied by Sonnyboyliston in a pulsating finish to the Sky Bet Ebor at York on Saturday.

The Royal Ascot winner hit the front a long way from home at York under Malton jockey Jason Hart, only to be headed in the closing stages by eventual winner Sonnyboyliston before battling back near the line.

He was eventually beaten by just a head, but Morrison cites a lack of suitable options for the rest of the season.

“Maybe with a bit more experience – who knows, it was only his eighth race and he’d never been in one like that before,” reflected Morrison.

Zain Claudette and Ray Dawson (left) coming home to win the Sky Bet Lowther Stakes.

“As he gets bigger and stronger, which he should do as he’s got a big frame to fill, he will improve enough next year to compete in all the decent races over a mile and six (furlongs) and two miles.

“The handicapper can’t hammer him, otherwise they’d have to put the winner up to a Group One-type mark. The winner ran in the same race as us at York before the Ebor and he got dropped 1lb for a below-par run but we didn’t. That’s life.”

He added: “We might have a look at options in France. Two miles might be too far for him, but I’m trying to think what else to do. Either way he’s an exciting horse for the future.”

Meanwhile, Ismail Mohammed is aiming for Newmarket’s Group One Cheveley Park Stakes with Zain Claudette who has Classic aspirations on the horizon.

The Ray Dawson-ridden filly won her third consecutive race when taking the Group Two Lowther Stakes at York last week, by a length from the previously unbeaten favourite Sandrine.