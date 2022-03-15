IT is testament to the longevity of Sean Quinlan and Vintage Clouds – the chief hope of Yorkshire on day one of the Cheltenham Festival – that both have been getting better with age.

Quinlan first rode Sue and Harvey Smith’s stable star at the National Hunt Festival in 2017 when falling at the penultimate fence in the Ultima Handicap Chase.

In subsequent renewals that are a tribute to the consistency of the gallant grey, Vintage Clouds has been third, second and eighth before triumphing at the fifth attempt last year under a fine frontrunning ride by Ryan Mania.

Bingley trainer Sue Smith on the gallops with Vintage Clouds whose previous riders include the now retired Danny Cook.

Meanwhile the evergreen Quinlan is riding better than ever – the 37-year-old has already eclipsed last season’s career best tally of victories and is now on the 67-winner mark for the current campaign.

A first Cheltenham Festival victory would be the pinnacle for a horseman who rode Vintage Clouds, owned by the late Trevor Hemmings, to a second place finish at Doncaster last month when the aforementioned Mania was committed to ride for his stepfather-in-law Sandy Thomson before his intended mount Dingo Dollar became a non-runner.

Quinlan credits the Smiths for helping resurrect his career – and keeping to their word over riding arrangements as Vintage Clouds heads to jump racing’s flagship fixture for a sixth successive year.

And while Vintage Clouds, now a 12-year-old veteran, has to concede age and weight to many of his rivals, there’s no shortage of confidence on the jockey’s part. “If he is in the same form as last year, he will run a big race,” Quinlan told The Yorkshire Post. “I got the chance because Ryan (Mania) was committed to partner Dingo Dollar at Doncaster before being taken out.

This was Vintage Clouds winning last year's Ultima Handicap Chase under Ryan Mania.

“Sue and Harvey, being the loyal people they are, kept me on him and Vintage Clouds was coming back at Up Helly Aa King at the line. He was two lengths down halfway up the run-up, but he battled all the way to the line and was giving a stone and a half in weight to the winner. It was a very good performance.”

Yet Quinlan and Vintage Clouds are vastly more experienced now compared to 2017 Ultima when they came to grief at the second last fence. “It was a novice fall and the slope on the landing side caught him out,” said the rider. “He was close enough at the time. Now he’s a very good jumper – touching wood. He’s clever when he gets in tight and he also has loads of scope. He’s got a great record at Cheltenham and he never disappoints.”

The view is shared by Sue Smith who says Vintage Clouds has enjoyed a trouble-free build-up. “He’s in good order and, hopefully, he can run a big race and come back in one piece,” said the Bingley trainer. “It’s a good race this year but, all being well, Sean (Quinlan) will get a good position and keep battling on to get the job done.”

Meanwhile her redoubtable husband Harvey added: “He has 10st 6lb, a bit less than last year when he carried 10st 11lb, so we have fingers, toes, everything crossed and are looking forward to it.”

Sean Quinlan won the 2019 Scottish Grand National on the now retired Takingrisks.

Vintage Clouds is the first of two high-profile rides at Cheltenham for Quinlan – he’s also due to partner Malton trainer Brian Ellison’s Cormier in Friday’s County Hurdle. He rode Cormier to victory in Kelso’s Morebattle Hurdle – and there’s a £100,000 bonus for any horse that wins the feature contest of the year at the Borders track and any race at the Cheltenham Festival. “It was the first time I sat on him and he did it very well. He’s tough, he travels and he jumps well. It’s definitely worth going there (Cheltenham) for the bonus,” said the rider.

Of the Northern-based riders, only champion-jockey elect Brian Hughes has ridden more winners than Quinlan in recent seasons. Yet Quinlan is no stranger to big race success – he won the 2019 Scottish Grand National on the now retired Takingrisks and this year’s Sky Bet Chase on Windsor Avenue. He also has a better appreciation of what it takes to win such contests. “You’re only as good as the horses you ride,” added the uncomplicated jockey. “I’m lucky in that I have a great agent (Richard Hale) who puts me on good horses with good trainers.