Quinn Ellis interview: Rising star of GB basketball on NBA aspirations, playing in Italy and his family tradition

Of all the clips that went viral following Quinn Ellis’s breakout performance for Great Britain’s men’s basketball team last Thursday – the outrageous dunks, the opportunistic steals – it was an image of him sharing an embrace with his mum at the side of the court that perhaps spoke most about the grounded nature of this rising star.

“I was actually telling him off,” laughs his mum, Vanessa, the head coach of the Sheffield Hatters and a long-time member of the GB women’s coaching team.

“He came up to me, after that performance, and said: ‘Mum, I made too many turnovers.’

"So I grabbed him and said ‘what about all the good things you did?. But that’s just typical of him.”

Looking up: Quinn Ellis takes a free throw for Great Britain during their landmark win over Greece in the EuroBasket qualifiers at London's Copper Box last week. (Picture courtesy of GB Basketball)

Such is the quest for perfection of 21-year-old Ellis, a young man born into the first family of women’s basketball in this country - grandmother Betty Codona, mum Vanessa, cousin and GB international Georgia Gayle - that even a game-winning performance in GB’s landmark EuroBasket qualifiers victory over Greece is not sufficient.

“My mum says I’m my biggest critic, that I’m sometimes too hard on myself, so straight after the game that’s what I thought,” Quinn Ellis tells The Yorkshire Post.

“I’m never content, I don’t rest on my laurels. But I suppose now I can reflect on the bigger picture.”

We are talking on Tuesday, two days after Great Britain went back to Greece and lost by 10 points in their second qualifier of the international weekend, and two days before Ellis resumes his club career with Trento in Serie A.

Quinn Ellis stole the headlines with some eye-catching dunks as Great Britain beat Greece (Picture courtesy of GB Basketball)

The bigger picture last weekend for a player who has a realistic chance at fulfilling his ambitions of playing in the NBA, was his British basketball coming-of-age.

Part of a GB senior camp for only the second time - it would have been a third had he not suffered a fractured foot before February’s international window - Ellis was given a jersey in the starting five and turned that into 15 points, eight assists and six rebounds.

But more than just the statline, it was a starring role in which he took the fight to Greece, who despite being without their headline NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo, are still the squad that reached the quarter-finals of the Olympics in Paris.

“It’s definitely something to be proud of, being given the chance to start,” says Ellis.

Quinn Ellis scored 15 points at a packed-out Copper Box. "It was my first time playing in London in a long time," he said. (Picture courtesy of GB Basketball)

“I was told the day of the game and it was exciting to find out.

“Anytime you can represent your national team is always an honour. It’s a really great group of guys, there’s not much pressure to do well.”

Last Thursday’s win will create a little pressure, though, with GB knowing if they win at least one of their two remaining games away at the Netherlands and at home to Czechia in their final qualifiers in February, they will be headed to the prestigious EuroBasket tournament in August and September next year.

“It would be really big for British basketball if we can go to EuroBasket and try and be competitive,” says Ellis, whose nation were ranked 50th in the world going into last week’s games. GB went to the last EuroBasket - but we want to be one of those nations that are always there, a constant like the bigger nations, that’s the goal.”

What a performance from Quinn Ellis. (Picture courtesy of GB Basketball)

Pushed on his own contribution and how it was captured and celebrated on social media, Ellis finally says: “Yeah it was amazing to be back playing in London. I couldn’t even remember the last time I played in London. It was great the my family could come down and support me, and see me have a good game.

“It’s been nice to hear from a lot of different people, that’s one of the nice things about social media, being recognised, but ultimately the important thing was winning the game. Now it’s back to my club and taking this confidence and applying it here, having the same attitude.”

If he sounds humble, it’s because that mentality was drilled into him from a young age. That and basketball.

Sat around a family table with a grandmother who launched women’s basketball, a mother and an auntie in Lorraine Gayle and a cousin in Georgia who picked up the baton, there was only ever one topic of conversation.

“Basketball, basketball, basketball,” laughs Ellis. “Maybe when I was younger I didn’t like hearing so many different opinions from my family, but I think looking back now it helped me mature as a player.

“Just being around basketball from such a young age really helped me understand the game. Even though I’m quite young I have a good understanding of the game, I read things really well.”

To go with that basketball maturity is a level-head. Growing up in Steel City, in that family, it was the first sport he played, joining the Sheffield Sharks academy at eight, developing with them until he was 16.

It was then that Ellis faced a decision about how best to further his ambitions - stay in Britain, go to prep school and then college in America, or try his hand as a young professional in Europe.

He took the latter option, and just months after finishing his GCSEs moved on his own to Italy to play for a second division team. Five years later he is still there, now pulling the strings as a point guard with Serie A side Trento.

Eighteen months ago he told The Yorkshire Post he felt that decision had been justified. Now, that belief is even stronger.

“There were some tough times. First year I was here, being in a completely new country, new culture, not speaking the language, being away from family, but I had people around me supporting me, even from afar.

“I went through my first injury this past year and I would say that helped me grow a lot as a person, finding ways to be with the team even though you’re not contributing. That really improved my mental toughness. The move out here has made me a better person and a better player, on and off the court.”

Transferring to the top tier with Trento last season was a big step - “I went there last year with no fear, just came in every day, worked hard, tried to play as hard as possible.” And now this year, in a team of much older players with a 38-year-old Italian who captains the team, it is the young man from Sheffield inspiring a team that is unbeaten and top of the Serie A standings.

“At the start of the year I was struggling finding a balance between being responsible for myself but also responsible for the team, but now game by game, having the confidence from my coaches and trust from the players has helped me grow into this leadership role,” says Ellis.

And so to the NBA, the league that looks down on the rest in basketball. This summer, Ellis got close.

His agent in Europe got him a practice facility in Houston and the chance to work out for an NBA team during a period when scouts and general managers are pouring over prospects for the upcoming draft.

Word soon spread of the young Yorkshireman.

“I didn’t expect to be out there so long, but more and more teams were interested in seeing me play for themselves,” he says.

“I was training with a guy in Houston but for the most part I was going for these workouts on my own, just travelling by myself. My agent would ring and say ‘I’ve got you a workout in Portland in two days, can you get there?’

“In the end I did 14 different workouts for teams over a five-week span so it was intense but I enjoyed every minute of it, being over there, seeing the facilities It’s a whole different world, somewhere I aspire to be one day, hopefully, if things go well.”

The 30 teams pick two players, so for 60 young men the dream is realised. Ellis rose to No 75 on some pundits’ draft boards.

“There were a lot of phone calls to my agents,” he says of a nervous draft day experience. “Unfortunately it didn’t happen but it was so cool to have teams still call you on the day of the draft.”

The Portland Trailblazers then invited him to represent them in the NBA Summer League in Las Vegas, another shop window for aspiring players. Now he has used his one and only chance via draft eligibility, the route through Summer League is his best chance in the future to realise his NBA ambition.

“Depending how the year goes I could go back and do Summer League again, if things go we’ll I’d hope to be picked up.”

Until then, it’s back to piloting Trento in Serie A, helping Great Britain qualify for EuroBasket, and Christmas back in Sheffield. “I always visit the Sharks when I’m home, that new facility is brilliant for basketball in Sheffield,” he says.