Rachael Blackmore and Term of Endearment deliver the goods in York Racecourse's Bronte Cup
The rider has ticked all the main boxes in the National Hunt sphere, having won the Grand National, Cheltenham Gold Cup and Champion Hurdle, but victory in this one-mile-six-furlong contest represented her highest achievement on the level.
Trained by long-term ally Henry de Bromhead, Term Of Endearment triumphed in this company last term and was sent off a 4-1 shot on the Knavesmire, launching her challenge a couple of furlongs from home.
Night Sparkle made a good battle of it, with the pair getting very close which prompted a stewards’ inquiry, although Term Of Endearment was eventually confirmed as the three-quarter-length winner.
Blackmore said: “It’s very cool to be asked to ride in the first place and a race of this calibre, it’s very special to be able to win it. I’m delighted.
“I was hopeful in the middle of the week that if I got to ride her she would have a right chance because there was so much rain, but it really dried up. After walking the track I wondered if the best of her would come out on that ground.
“She produced a really good run and seemed to be able to do it on that ground as well.
“That was her first time stepping up to that trip and maybe the nicer ground on that trip suited her fine. It’s just very cool to get a ride in Group Three race and even better to win.
“It’s very much a different type of riding (on the Flat), it’s just so different to what I do day to day – you’re learning different things all the time.”
Elsewhere, Kerdos swooped late to create a minor surprise in the Betfred Temple Stakes at Haydock.
Much of the attention in the five-furlong Group Two was focused on Australian challenger Asfoora, who was sent off the 4-1 joint-favourite on her British bow, but it was Clive Cox’s charge who prevailed.
Last year’s Nunthorpe hero Live In The Dream blazed an early trail on his seasonal bow and he looked like fending off all challengers as he entered the final furlong still in the lead.
However, Richard Kingscote was just hitting top gear on 12-1 shot Kerdos and he edged half a length ahead at the line, with Seven Questions grabbing third and Asfoora having to settle for fourth.
Coral cut Kerdos to 10-1 from 20s for the King Charles III Stakes at Royal Ascot.
Kingscote said: “We thought he’d improved from last year and we also thought he was better than he’d shown this year.
“I got a nice lead into it, through the first furlong I wanted a bit of cover but once I did he dropped his head nicely.
“There’s still things we can work with on him, but he’s a nice horse going forward. He’s the type of horse Clive does really well with.”