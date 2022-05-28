Racing at Beverley goes ahead with Royal Ascot trials the Hilary Needler Trophy and bet 365 Two-Year-Old Trophy highlights of a key fixture

Favourite's chance: Trainer David Loughnane saddles Absolutely Flawless, the ante-post favourite for teh Hilary Needler Trophy at Beverley today and mount of Derby-winning jockey William Buick. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

Today is one of the biggest in the East Yorkshire course’s 19-meeting seasonal calendar, with renewals of both the Hilary Needler Trophy (2.05) and bet365 Two-Year-Old Trophy (3.15), due to take place.

Wednesday’s eight-card meeting was curtailed after the fourth race when jockeys raised concerns about the safety of the ground and two bends where horses were slipping after rail movements.

But Joe Pollak, Beverley’s Marketing and Partnerships Manager, told The Yorkshire Post: “It is all scheduled to go ahead.

Familiar face: Derby and St Leger-winning jockey William Buick is due to ride on the Westwood today. Picture: Mike Egerton/PA Wire.

“The grounds team, when we did unfortunately have to abandon on Wednesday, made some remedial works.

“What happened was we had moved the rail out from original position on that bend and due to a few showers in morning coupled with hotter temperatures, it just proved a bit slippy.

“So we had to do the right thing on safety grounds for the jockeys and the horses and abandon.

“We have moved the rail back to where it was previously for the first three or four meetings this year, so we are fully prepared to go ahead today and are hoping for a nice warm, busy day.”

Runners: Malton trainer Nigel Tinkler is represented at Beverley today. Photo by Steve Davies/Pool via Getty Images

Newmarket trainer John Berry last night tweeted his gratitude that Beverley would be making a payment to help offset expenses of those horses who were denied a run on Wednesday.

The two feature races are viewed as potential trials for Royal Ascot and both will be screened live by ITV Racing, along with the bet365 Handicap (2.40).

The five furlong Hilary Needler Trophy (2.05) for two-year-old fillies, was first run back in 1965 and represents the longest private backing of a British horse race.

Mrs Needler, who died aged 91 in 2012, was a “real champion of Yorkshire racing” according to Pollok and the Needlers - famous former Hull sweet makers - have continued to support the race ever since.

Yorkshire trainers have won the last three renewals - there was no race in 2020 due to the Covid pandemic - with Kevin Ryan’s Lady Ayresome last year’s winner under Kevin Stott.

Unbeaten overnight favourite David Loughnane’s Absolutely Flawless, mount of Derby-winning jockey William Buick, heads the nine-runner market from Parr Fire, trained at Malton by Nigel Tinkler and ridden by Rowan Scott.

Loughnane said: “She’s been very consistent so far this year and she’s two from two.

“She was very good in the Lily Agnes. She has to handle the track. She’s been on Southwell and Chester – two very flat tracks. It requires a little bit more of them, Beverley, with the undulations.

“I’d like to hope her class will see her through and if she were to go and win she’d certainly put herself in line for something at Royal Ascot.

Darryll Holland’s Primrose Ridge won her maiden in impressive style on the Westwood also goes, while Star of Lady M - trained by David O’Meara at Upper Helmsley - has already won at Redcar and Ripon this year - keeping the Havana Grey filly on course for a massive prize as Pollock explained: “There’s a competition going on at the moment that if one horse wins at all nine Yorkshire courses it will be crowned the Yorkshire Wonder Horse and win £100,000.”

Buick is also due to ride the ante-post favourite Percy’s Lad in the bet 365 Handicap, with Tim Easterby’s Ugo Gregory heading the Yorkshire challenge for jockey Duran Fentiman.

The eight-runner Two-Year-Old Trophy has Eve Johnson Houghton’s Whistle and Flute as a warm ante-post favourite, with John Quinn’s Jm Jungle looking the best Yorkshire hope.

Pollock said: “Both are really good early two-year-old races and are seen as potential trials for Royal Ascot so hopefully we will get to see the winners of the respective races go on to Ascot and run really well.

“We are really happy with the runners we have got in the races, the Hilary Needler especially has got some quite interesting runners.”

With some racourses struggling to attract spectators at pre-Covid levels, Pollok, who hopes for a crowd of 6-7,000 today, says Beverley are sure they have packages to help every pocket.

He said: “Racecourses have been having a bit of a tough time trying to get people here, but I think we are probably bucking the trend.

“We have had five meetings now and we are almost on par with pre-Covid, if not better. Saturday, especially, is looking really strong, on a par with 2019, so from that point of view we are really happy.

“We know there’s a wider story with people being able to afford to do things. Racing isn’t the cheapest, but we try and offer something for everyone.

“We’ve got the entry level enclosure in the centre of the racecourse, if you book in advance that’s £7 per adult, we feel for a family of four £14 is pretty good value for a day’s racing, plus there is other entertainment for the children today, like a small fairground which is all free of charge.

“I’m confident we offer something for everyone, whether it is for the family or the keen racegoer.

“We’ve got the Grandstand and paddock, loads of places to eat and drink, we are pretty confident with our pricing.

“A lot of stuff has been said in the press about pricing at racecourses. Yes, costs have gone up, but all in all the feedback has been very good.”

With Ladies Day - the course’s best-attended fixture - and the famous Beverley Bullet day still to come in August, Pollok is looking forward to a successful year.