Racing in Yorkshire: Attendances on the up from York to Pontefract, Beverley to Redcar

The new chief executive of Pontefract Racecourse claims the sport in Yorkshire is in rude health - and the numbers back him up.

Jon Mullin moved from Ripon - where he retains the role of clerk of the course on racedays - to Pontefract in the Spring and is spending his first year in charge maintaining the momentum the track has been building post-Covid.

And he proudly reports that attendances have been up in five of the first six meetings so far this year ahead of the next action on Monday.

“I think Yorkshire racing is actually doing okay,” said Mullin, whose track can attract as many as 6,000-7,000 on their more popular Friday night and Sunday afternoon meetings.

A general view as racegoers watch the finish to The Churchill Tyres Handicap at York Racecourse on May 14, 2025 in York, England. (Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“Look at the attendances so far here, versus last year, from six meetings we are up on five of them.

“I’m not taking credit for, lot of hard work went before it, but at least it shows that as far as Pontefract is concerned, the wheels haven’t fallen off, people still want to come here and we’re still offering good value.

“Racing has been challenged over the last few years post-Covid, so it’s good to have things moving in the right direction.”

And reassuringly for what is a huge industry in Yorkshire, those numbers are replicated up and down the county’s nine racetracks as we move towards the finishing straight in 2025.

Pontefract Racecourse chief exec Jonathan Mullin.

Pontefract’s figures of attendances being up in five of six meetings is matched by York, one of the marquee courses in the north.

Today’s meeting promises to be the biggest crowd yet with 25,000 expected through the gates for a card that includes a new feature race worth £100,000 as well as a concert by Olly Murs.

Mullin is a big advocate of multi-entertainment packages drawing people into racing and will continue to do that at Pontefract. It is a policy that has also bore fruit at Beverley, where there has been an improvement in six of eight fixtures and is up six per cent year on year.

“We’re seeing a trend that people are warming to themed days with extra entertainment on other than racing,” said Joe Pollak, marketing and partnerships manager.

At Ripon, attendances are up by nine per cent, and Thirsk reports similar, while Redcar welcomed its biggest crowd for any meeting for 20 years at last Saturday’s ladies day with over 8,000 in attendance.

Redcar’s general manager Amy Fair said: This was due to a combination of great weather, competitive racing and a huge amount of excitement around the Ladies’ Day theme in the build-up to the day.

“It was fantastic to see so many people enjoying their day, the atmosphere was incredible with a great vibe and there were some very close, thrilling finishes to the races.”

Encouraging signs for the industry, with Mullin concluding: “There are a lot of challenges this sport is facing - political, betting industry regulations - but I think racing in Yorkshire is relatively healthy.

“That variety we have across the racecourses is a contributory factor to that.

“And all of the racecourses in Yorkshire are still focused on getting people through the gates, that’s ultimately how the sport is going to grow.”

Doncaster had a big meeting yesterday and still has its St Leger Festival to come in September, while Wetherby’s season is over.