'Racing must embrace change': Stark warning on future of sport at Gimcrack Dinner

Racing needs clear governance, a better relationship with bookmakers and a stronger strategy towards consumer engagement if it is to stave off the threat of being a sport stuck in the past.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That was the stark message conveyed by Conor Grant, the chairman of the Racecourse Media Group, in his speech at the 253rd Gimcrack Dinner at York Racecourse on Tuesday. Grant did offer solutions to all three but warned: “British racing is at a critical inflection point.

“It is tempting to focus on a narrative of doom, but I do not share that view. Yes, the challenges are real – but so are the solutions. To overcome these challenges, we need stakeholder compromise, empowered leadership, and a clear mandate for change.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Grant identified three areas, starting with racing’s relationship with bookmakers.

William Buick riding Vauban (pink/green spots) on their way to winning The Weatherbys Hamilton Lonsdale Cup Stakes at York Racecourse on August 23, 2024 in York, England. (Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“Betting on horse racing is in long-term decline, and this threatens the deeply interconnected relationship between racing and betting,” he said.

“Regulatory impact has accelerated the decline, but this decline started several years ago. Racing’s share of betting revenue has been falling steadily due to shifts in consumer behaviour and preferences.

“We need to re-engage with bookmakers by demonstrating that racing is serious about growing its audience and putting innovation at the heart of the sport. Initiatives such as The Sunday Series and The Jockeys Cup are positive examples.”

The sport’s governance was the next topic Grant broached.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Tom Marquand riding Lake Forest (white cap) win The Al Basti Equiworld Dubai Gimcrack Stakes at York Racecourse on August 25, 2023 in York, England. (Picture: Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“Racing’s governance model is not fit for the 21st Century,” he said. “Racing’s decision-making is spread across multiple bodies, leading to a lack of clear direction. Decision-making is slow, complex, and often paralysed by self-interest.”

Grant’s solution: “We need a streamlined governance model that empowers a re-energised and restructured British Horseracing Authority (BHA) to lead with a clear vision and strategic plan. The BHA must be given both the financial resources and the mandate to deliver transformative change.

“Without bold action and a united blueprint for the future, we risk falling further behind.”

And one of that body’s key roles must be consumer engagement.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The UK leisure market is worth £115billion annually yet racing accounts for just £4billion of that. There is immense growth potential but engaging younger audiences while retaining our loyal base is no small task,” he warned.

“To secure our future, we must reimagine how racing engages with consumers across watching, betting, attending and ownership. The sport can attract new fans while deepening the connection with its existing audience.”