'Ready to play my part': Jacob Groves eager to step back in to Sheffield Sharks title fight

Understandably with a trophy on the line at the weekend, Atiba Lyons chose to ride the hot hands in his Sheffield Sharks line-ups, even if that meant the man with the recently damaged hand had to take on a reduced role.

Jacob Groves had been shaping up to be one of the finds of the season by the Sharks’ recruitment team led by head coach Lyons and chief executive Sarah Backovic.

The 23-year-old first year pro from Spokane, Washington, brought three-point accuracy and solid defence to the team and was relied on by the coaching staff to play as many as 34 of the 40 minutes in games around Christmas.

But then in early February he damaged his wrist and was forced to miss six games, around which time Sharks replenished their roster with Rickey McGill and James Reese V.

Taking stock: Jacob Groves in action for Sheffield Sharks against Surrey 89ers in the SLB Cup final on Sunday.

In that time Lyons has settled on a starting five of Jordan Ratinho, Jamell Anderson, McGill, Prentiss Nixon and Donovan Clay, the latter three logging at least 30 minutes each in Sunday’s Cup final win over Surrey 89ers in Nottingham and contributing 71 of the Sharks’ 105 points.

Groves returned from his injury on March 1 as Sharks extended their winning streak to nine games in a Super League Basketball regular-season win over Bristol. He logged 13 minutes that night, and another 15 in Sunday’s Cup final triumph.

Like anyone getting limited court time, a cluttered schedule that continues tonight with the first of three games over the next five days offers hope that rotation is right around the corner.

But a player also has to seize his moment when it comes, as Groves did on Sunday when he first came on in the opening quarter.

Champion feeling: Sheffield Sharks hoist aloft the Cup (Picture: Adam Bates)

First he dived to claim a defensive rebound that set up Nixon for a coast-to-coast lay-up, and then moments later sunk a trademark three-pointer, turning to the large travelling Sharks contingent in the stands and letting out a guttural roar.

“It felt good to come in and do that, to give us a bit of momentum and get things rolling offensively,” said Groves, who finished with seven points and 75 per cent shooting.

“I’m just doing my part, just coming off the bench to be a spark, that’s my role right now.”

Sharks have more depth than they have had in past seasons and will need to call on all of it with 14 games to play between now and the end of the regular season on April 27.

Jacob Groves in action for the Sheffield Sharks against Surrey 89ers in the SLB Cup final (Picture: Adam Bates)

While Sharks’ focus switched to trying to win their first piece of silverware in nine years over the last week or so, London Lions have stolen a march in the regular-season title race, progressing to a 18-4 (win-loss) record. Sharks are second on 12-4 with, clearly, little margin for error when Cheshire Phoenix come to the Canon Medical Arena tonight, before they visit Surrey on Saturday then welcome third-placed Leicester Riders on Sunday.

“We’ve got a busy week ahead, a lot of championship games coming thick and fast so it’ll be a busy two months,” said Groves who should play a more active role as Sharks try to use the Cup final win as a catalyst with the championship and play-offs now very realistic targets.

“I’m just praying we stay healthy and we can find a way to do this again in May. I knew my wrist was in good shape, I’ve been practising three weeks, so I’m good, I’m healthy and ready to play my part.”

On claiming his first title with the team – and as a professional – Groves added: “It’s a huge testament to this organisation.