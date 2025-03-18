Real Whacker suffers Grand National blow
Despite being unsighted and consequently making a significant error at the first fence, the nine-year-old was not disgraced in finishing fifth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last week and is now being readied for an appearance on Merseyside.
A tilt at the world’s most famous steeplechase had been under consideration, but Neville has decided to put that particular plan on the back burner until next season.
Reflecting on his Gold Cup performance, the Leyburn trainer said: “We were happy and we were disappointed because he never ran his true race because he never saw the first fence.
“He never got into his rhythm jumping after that, he was just careful and wasn’t letting fly. Looking back at it, Brian (Hughes) did well to stay on him as the horse in front of him (Banbridge) just crossed him at the last second and he said he never saw the fence. He was lucky he didn’t come down.
“He’s back in one piece and out in the field with the sun on his back. He’s in good form, so we’ll freshen him up and go to Aintree with him.”
He added: “I scratched him from the National and put him in the Bowl, so that’s where he’ll go. We’ll test whether he likes the track and we can aim him at the National next year.”