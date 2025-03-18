Yorkshire trainer Patrick Neville is targeting the Aintree Bowl with The Real Whacker after scratching his stable star from the Randox Grand National.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Despite being unsighted and consequently making a significant error at the first fence, the nine-year-old was not disgraced in finishing fifth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last week and is now being readied for an appearance on Merseyside.

A tilt at the world’s most famous steeplechase had been under consideration, but Neville has decided to put that particular plan on the back burner until next season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reflecting on his Gold Cup performance, the Leyburn trainer said: “We were happy and we were disappointed because he never ran his true race because he never saw the first fence.

The Real Whacker is out of Grand National 2025 reckoning (Picture: GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

“He never got into his rhythm jumping after that, he was just careful and wasn’t letting fly. Looking back at it, Brian (Hughes) did well to stay on him as the horse in front of him (Banbridge) just crossed him at the last second and he said he never saw the fence. He was lucky he didn’t come down.

“He’s back in one piece and out in the field with the sun on his back. He’s in good form, so we’ll freshen him up and go to Aintree with him.”