Rebecca Marino taps into Yorkshire heritage to reach Ilkley Trophy final

Canada’s Rebecca Marino is keeping in touch with her Yorkshire roots as she builds momentum at the Lexus Ilkley Trophy ahead of Wimbledon qualifying

The 33-year-old, ranked 144 in the world, battled past Australian Kimberly Birrell, 26, in two hours 20 minutes to be the first player in Saturday’s singles finals.

After the first two sets were split in Friday’s centre court opener, Marino saved three break points at 4-4 0-40 in the deciding set against 136-ranked Birrell.

A passing shot on the run set up a match point against serve and a double fault from the Australian saw Marino into the women’s final.

Rebecca Marino of Canada who has roots in Huddersfield is through to the Ilkley Trophy final (Picture: Morgan Hancock/Getty Images)

“I think that was just a battle,” she said on her 7-5 4-6 6-4 victory.

“Three-setter, great opponent, I was 0-40 down at 4-4 and 'back against the wall' kind of thing.

“I think that’s what I’m happiest about with this match, the mental fortitude and the willingness to fight despite being down.

“I’ve been working hard on that, so I’m pretty proud of it.”

The Canadian is hoping that a winning week on the grass will carry into Wimbledon qualifying, the former world number 38 added: “I feel like every year I get more and more comfortable with the grass.

“I feel my game really suits it, so I actually went a little heavier on my schedule load with the grass instead of clay.

“It’s suited to my game with the serve and big hitting so I’m really enjoying it.

“Especially heading into Wimbledon qualifying next week, I think getting all this match play on the grass is better than being on the practice court.”

The secret to Marino’s success on the Ilkley grass may lie in her West Yorkshire roots.

“It’s my first time here. I actually really love it, it’s a cute little town,” she said on her time in Wharfedale.

“My mum told me that my great, great grandparents were from Huddersfield, just a sort of a hop and a skip away.

“So it’s kind of neat to feel like I’m in a place where my relatives were.”

French 27-year-old Jessika Ponchet meets Marino in Saturday’s women’s final after a three set victory over compatriot Elsa Jacquemot (21).

Ponchet, who sports an unconventional one-handed backhand, sits one rank higher than Marino at 143.

“We’re both going to want it so badly, so I’m expecting something gritty, along the lines of today,” Marino said looking ahead to the final.

"I’ll go out and try my very best, as my opponent will, and I think it’s going to be a great match.”

Ahead of the men’s semi-finals, news came through that there would be no Wimbledon wildcard for the tournament’s winner, as has traditionally been the case.

This was due to an upgrade to the qualifying wildcard of Briton Charles Broom, who exited in the second round at Ilkley after beating former top 40 Mikhail Kukushkin and will now enter the Wimbledon first round.

This didn’t stop Belgian star David Goffin, a twice quarter-finalist in SW19 whose current ranking will see him have to go through qualifying, from putting on a show on centre court.

The former world No 7 came past 21-year-old American Zachary Svajda in three sets after another two hour 20 minute marathon on centre court.

Goffin, 12 years his opponent’s senior, saw match points go begging in the second set but recovered to win 7-5 6-7 (3-7) 6-3.

He will meet France’s Harold Mayot, 22, in Saturday’s men’s singles final after the world number 125 won another all-French battle on Friday.

Completing a round of three-setters in the singles, Mayot beat Benjamin Bonzi, 28, once in the world’s top 50, 2-6 6-3 6-2.

The men’s and women’s doubles competitions were set to be completed after the singles marathons with teams having to come through their semis and finals on Friday.

Van man Billy Harris hit the skids in his bid to reach the semi-finals of the cinch Championships.

The 29-year-old wild card from Nottingham was a surprise quarter-finalist at Queen’s Club having spent most of his nomadic career travelling to lower-ranked tournaments in a transit van.

But his journey in west London ground to a halt against turbo-charged Italian Lorenzo Musetti, who won 6-3 7-5 in an hour and 39 minutes

However, Harris can now treat himself to a new set of wheels with a hefty pay cheque for four days’ work.

Having been guaranteed £60,000 by being granted a Wimbledon wild card on Wednesday, his run to the last eight took his earnings for the week to £121,000.

Prior to Queen’s, Harris’ total career prize money was £230,000.

“It’s definitely going to help, it’s expensive getting around in this sport so any money you can get is a massive help,” said the 6ft 4in right-hander.

“Will I treat myself? A new van, maybe, potentially. I drive a Mini Cooper at the moment.

“It’s a bit tight, I get in and out of a van a bit easier.”

In the doubles, Neal Skupski won the battle of Britain against his Olympics partner Joe Salisbury.