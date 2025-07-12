Replacing Donovan Clay one of the big challenges facing Sheffield Sharks this off-season, plus Prentiss Nixon update

Six-foot, six-inch forwards with good hands don’t grow on trees, unfortunately, much to Atiba Lyons’ chagrin.

Donovan Clay was a recruitment gem when he joined Sheffield Sharks on November 1 last season from a spell in Greece.

While Prentiss Nixon and Rickey McGill stole the headlines with three-pointers and dynamic play, it was Clay – a 24-year-old graduate of Missouri State University – who assumed the role of Sheffield’s dominant man in the paint, protecting the rim at one end and powering to the basket at the other with great agility and handling for a big man.

He became so crucial to a team that won the Super League Basketball Cup and took their title challenge down to the wire, that his absence in the play-off semi-final defeat to Leicester Riders had a huge impact on the game; Clay restricted to just 12 minutes across the two legs. Lyons named him his coach’s player of the year.

Replacing Donovan Clay is not proving easy for Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Adam Bates)

It was almost inevitable that he would move on to bigger and better things – he will play in Japan next year – but it comes tinged with disappointment for the team he leaves behind.

“Of course we were hoping we’d be able to keep him, he was integral to what we did,” said Lyons.

“We knew there was a high chance he would move on, that’s the name of the game, but we’re super happy when guys can come to us and move forward in their career.

“He had a great season with us, we’re thankful for that, and you never know what might happen in the future.”

Donovan Clay scores a basket in the SLB Cup final win over Surrey 89ers (Picture: Adam Bates)

McGill is also moving on, heading back into Europe to play in Slovakia, while talks to keep Nixon for a third season are “progressing”.

Sharks will have Nixon on their roster next week when they tip-off in The Basketball Tournament in Kansas City, their first foray onto American soil.

“We’re just trying to get things right for both sides,” said Lyons.

"Prentiss has been a big piece for us and is a great representative for the club.”

As for finding a replacement for Clay, that is proving one of the challenges of the off-season, one elongated by preparations for the TBT in America.

“It’s something you can look for but it’s not easy to find,” admitted Lyons.

“He definitely has that unique skillset, temperament, you just try to find what you can. We’d love to get a replacement.