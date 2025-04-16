Resilient Leeds Rhinos Netball learning on the job, despite the defeats

Lauren Palmer says spirits in the Leeds Rhinos camp remain high and that the feeling is a win is just around the corner, despite a run of four straight defeats that has slightly tempered their bright start to netball’s new era.

Under a rookie head coach to start the new era of professionalism in the sport, Rhinos reached the final of the inaugural Netball Super Cup and then began the regular season with a comprehensive win over Birmingham Panthers.

But they have since lost four games in a row, culminating in Saturday’s 71-57 defeat at Manchester Thunder.

Yet Palmer - who took the job with Rhinos in January after 15 years at Thunder - believes her team is a lot closer than the results reflect.

Leading from the front: Beth Brittain, Leeds Rhinos captain, during their run to the Netball Super Cup final.

“It’s been a frustrating one, we’ve played three of the potential top-four teams back-to-back and we’ve held them,” she said.

“Against Thunder at the weekend we were within three points with 90 seconds to go and then five super shots in a row meant we lost by 14, which was brutal.

“But for us to know we can hold these top teams for 57, 58 minutes, is all part of the positives we can take. It’s just in those critical moments now, ironing it out so we can push on and get a win from one of these games.

“We’re not far off. The Mavericks one was a horrible trip home. They’re third in the league - but at the time a one goal loss was a tough one to take.

“We are there or thereabouts, it’s now about us being calm in those crucial moments and learning how to win.”

Crucially for Palmer, the lack of wins is not having a damaging effect on morale.

“The girls knew the teams we had in quick succession were always going to be tough having finished top-four year on year,” said Palmer, whose side visit bottom club Cardiff Dragons on Saturday. “So to be in the games, that was the initial plan, we’ve now got to get used to staying in them.

“For us there are loads of positives and the girls have been very upbeat about it, trying to find the quick fixes that allow us to move onto the next one.