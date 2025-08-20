Reyad West remains hometown hero with Sheffield Sharks

By Phil Harrison
Published 20th Aug 2025, 17:09 BST
HOMEGROWN Reyad West’s pride in wearing the Sheffield Sharks jersey means it was no surprise to see him agree to a second season with the team.

The 24-year-old posted his first professional points during 2024-25, with his overall value to the team shown when picking up the Players’ Player of the Year trophy at the end-of-season awards.

“I’m proud to wear my hometown jersey,” said West. “Playing professionally in Sheffield means so much to me, and I’m excited to be back. I lear ned a lot during my first season here.

“I’m looking forward to progressing further this coming season.”

STICKING AROUND: Forward Reyad West is back for another season with hometown team, Sheffield Sharks. Picture courtesy of Sheffield Sharks.

Head coach Atiba Lyons said it was important for the Sharks to have local-born players on the roster to show there is a pathway to the professional game in the city.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Reyad continue to progress and improve with another season with us,” said Lyons.

“It is always a privilege to see somebody truly understand what it means to wear the Sharks jersey and the pride in which he takes to play in his hometown.

"Reyad is proof to all of those young fans watching week in, week out that there is a route to professional basketball in this city.”

