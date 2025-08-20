HOMEGROWN Reyad West’s pride in wearing the Sheffield Sharks jersey means it was no surprise to see him agree to a second season with the team.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old posted his first professional points during 2024-25, with his overall value to the team shown when picking up the Players’ Player of the Year trophy at the end-of-season awards.

“I’m proud to wear my hometown jersey,” said West. “Playing professionally in Sheffield means so much to me, and I’m excited to be back. I lear ned a lot during my first season here.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’m looking forward to progressing further this coming season.”

STICKING AROUND: Forward Reyad West is back for another season with hometown team, Sheffield Sharks. Picture courtesy of Sheffield Sharks.

Head coach Atiba Lyons said it was important for the Sharks to have local-born players on the roster to show there is a pathway to the professional game in the city.

“I’m looking forward to seeing Reyad continue to progress and improve with another season with us,” said Lyons.

“It is always a privilege to see somebody truly understand what it means to wear the Sharks jersey and the pride in which he takes to play in his hometown.