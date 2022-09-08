Rich Beem backs Ilkley Golf Club and Yorkshire to host a Legends Tour event

The 2002 US PGA Champion was host of the Age Partnership Yorkshire Invitational over the last two days at Ilkley Golf Club, an event that comprised a pro-am on Tuesday and a seniors event on Wednesday.

It is the third year that Ilkley has staged the event, which in its first two guises was co-hosted by SGH Events and Welcome to Yorkshire.

SGH Events - co-owned by former professional golfer Simon Hurd and businessman Andrew Jennings - continued the momentum this year in the wake of the collapse of Welcome to Yorkshire and have ambitions to expand in 2023 and beyond.

Rich Beem playing the Age Partnership Yorkshire Invitational at Ilkley. (Picture: (Roam Hamilton)

Next up would be a Legends Tour (previously Seniors Tour) event next year with Ilkley again the host.

The 6,276-yard, par-69 course is rated as one of the 10 best courses in Yorkshire and with the River Wharfe flowing by the side of it and the Cow and Calf overlooking it, the venue is certainly picturesque.

It also has ample infrastructure with a huge practice ground perfect for not only the players but hospitality tents and supporter access.

Beem, who succeeded former Masters champion Ian Woosnam in hosting the invitational, has certainly been impressed.

Endorsement: Rich Beem (Picture: Getty Images)

"Without hesitation, the golf course lends itself to a tour event," Beem told The Yorkshire Post.

"You've got to hit the ball pretty straight, it's not a long golf course, but it's got some elements to it that you've got to pay attention to.

"You need to hit your driver solidly, you can't hit the ball offline here otherwise you'll land yourself in a lot of trouble.

"I think it's a great venue. It's got the infrastructure, the facilities to cater for everything from what i can tell.

"I think it would be unbelievable venue and a Legends Tour event would do very well here.

"I'm sure the fans would come out and support it as well."