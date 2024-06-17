Richard Dean proud of Wakefield’s United Autosports after 24 Hours of Le Mans win as retirements addressed

Proud United Autosports co-founder Richard Dean spared a thought for the cars that didn’t make it all the way to the end as his Yorkshire team celebrated their victory in the 24 Hours of Le Mans on Sunday.

Dean, a former Le Mans winner himself, watched on as the trio of Bijoy Garg, Oliver Jarvis and Nolan Siegel took top spot in the LMP2 class for the Wakefield-based team.

The victory was United’s first on the Ciruit de la Sarthe since 2020.

Speaking after the race, Dean said: “[It was] a knife-edge race from start to finish. 24-hour races aren’t meant to be easy but when you throw in the weather and the track conditions, it was very tough.

Richard Dean, second left, and his drivers celebrate on the podium after their success at Le Mans (Picture: Jakob Ebrey/United Autosports)

“There was so much going on during the race. The pit wall made strong decisions; the cars were very strong as was the winning driver line-up. Three drivers with such a range in experience. Olly [Jarvis] guided Nolan [Siegel] and Bijoy [Garg] through it and they didn’t put a foot wrong. I am very proud.”

While revelling in the champagne of the podium as the #22 car celebrated a landmark victory in the marathon race, team leader Dean also shared in the frustrations and disappointments of the operation’s other cars that didn’t fare so well, despite the same number of hours put into trying to win the race.

Indeed, victory for United’s #22 softened a number of blows suffered elsewhere. The team’s other LMP2 trio had their hopes dashed early when the vehicle took a trip on the gravel in the opening hour.

Both of the LMGT3 cars, which raced as a product of United’s partnership with McLaren Automotive, were retired having encountered issues.

Chequered Flag: Oliver Wilson takes the #22 United Autosports car over the finish line to win the 24 hours of Le Mans (Picture: Jakob Ebrey/United Autosports)

Dean said: “It was heartbreak early on for #23 and if you hit a problem early on, you’re never going to get laps back but they kept pushing and had good pace.

“But that’s Le Mans for you. In LMGT3, we put up a strong fight with established GT3 team, very well-structured and well-funded manufacturers.

“The retirements were disappointing but I’m super proud of them. All of the McLaren team can be really proud and the LMGT3 drivers have been an absolute dream to work with.”

United’s official statement regarding the retirements read: “Today, in the 19th hour, the #59 and #95 United Autosports McLaren LMGT3 EVO entries were, heartbreakingly, retired from the 2024 24 Hours of Le Mans.

“The #95 came into the garage with a suspected drivetrain issue, after running in the top three consistently through Sunday morning - but after further investigation, it was deemed the issue could not be fixed in time and the car was retired

“Shortly after, the #59 McLaren, which was running in podium contention after leading the race, stopped on track. We will investigate the issue fully when the car is returned.