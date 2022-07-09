Having landed the Norfolk Stakes, Prix Morny and Middle Park Stakes as a two-year-old, the Musley Bank team pointed the son of Ardad towards the 2000 Guineas in the spring of 2022.

Having failed to see out the eight-furlong trip on the Rowley Mile, a return to sprinting seemed the obvious option for this smooth-travelling colt and it worked as he landed back-to-back victories at Royal Ascot and Perfect Power now has the opportunity to cement himself as one of the leading sprinters.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“We are delighted with our lad. He is in great form and we are actually looking forward to the race,” said Fahey. “He is very, very reliable. He will like the ground and we’re looking for a fourth Group One with him.

Raring to go: Perfect Power wins the Commonwealth Cup at Royal Ascot 2022. (Photo by Alan Crowhurst/Getty Images)

“He normally gets drawn on the wing, so it is the first time they have given us a decent draw. I think at Ascot he was drawn one and I’m sure he was drawn one in the Middle Park, so at least we are drawn among them now. We are delighted with him and we would not swap him.”

A length and a half adrift of Perfect Power in the Commonwealth Cup was Hugo Palmer’s Flaming Rib and connections have paid £36,000 to supplement the three-year-old.