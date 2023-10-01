Sheffield Sharks split their weekend road double-header with a win and a loss as the countdown continues to their debut in a new arena next Sunday.

Sharks, who welcome Newcastle Eagles to the Canon Medical Arena on Sunday, October 8, beat Surrey Scorchers on the road in overtime on Sunday but were unable to back it up against Plymouth City Patriots less than 24 hours later.

Sharks needed overtime but eventually held on to claim a win over Surrey Scorchers in week three of the British Basketball League.

In the end though, behind 18 points from Jalon Pipkins on eight of 12 shooting, the Sharks beat the Scorchers 70-67, claiming their 13th win in their last 14 visits to Surrey Sports Park.

RJ Eytle-Rock scored 20 points in the Sheffield Sharks' defeat at Plymouth City Patriots.

It was Pipkins and Devearl Ramsey who scored the clinching points in the extra period.

It’s never easy to back-up a win the following day, especially after another long trip, and Atiba Lyons’ Sharks fell short in Plymouth on Sunday afternoon.

It looked like they would be well-beaten when, after splitting the first quarter 18-18, they were bombarded in the second as Plymouth outscored them 28-11 to establish a 17-point lead at the half.

But behind a breakthrough performance from rising British star RJ Eytle-Rock, who scored 20 points and had four rebounds and two assists, Sharks stormed back to pull to within three of Plymouth going into the closing few seconds before eventually succumbing 92-87 in a high-scoring encounter.