SHEFFIELD STEELERS’ forward Robert Dowd celebrates his 16-year career with the club by staging a testimonial game at the Utilita Arena on Sunday night.

Former team-mates including Mark Thomas, Levi Nelson and Colton Fretter are returning to Sheffield to take part in the event.

Tickets are available on the door. Here is all you need to know if you are going down there on Tuesday night.

When and where is it? Tuesday, March 29 at 7pm (doors open 6pm) at Sheffield’s Utilita Arena,

How do I buy tickets? The online shop to buy tickets closed on Monday, but tickets are available on the door via the desk at Entrance B.

How much are tickets? £12. Under-5s are free.

Can I park anywhere? The Utilita Arena is on a first come, first served basis and costs £6 with card payment only on the gate.

BIG NIGHT OUT: Former Sheffield Steelers' stars and GB internationals will all gather to pay tribute to Sheffield Steelers' star Robert Dowd tonight. Picture courtesy of Dean Woolley.

To listen to Rob Dowd talk about his testimonial, listen to his interview with BBC Sheffield’s Peter Spencer HERE

Is there any merchandise available? Yes, there is a website HERE but some merchandise will be available on the night on the Red concourse.

Who will be playing in the game? There will be four teams involved, two Steelers teams – Steelers Orange and Steelers Black – made up of players from the 2022-23 roster, a Steelers Legends team made up of former players and a Team GB line-up, featuring Great Britain internationals from around the Elite League.

So which players can we expect to see there? As well as the man himself Robert Dowd, obviously, there will the current Steelers’ roster plus a number of club legends including Levi Nelson, Colton Fretter, Jason Hewitt, Mark Thomas, Rod Sarich, David Longstaff and Ron Shudra. Other former Steelers’ players include Ben Morgan, Paul Sample and Matt Towe.

ALL ACTION: Sheffield Steelers' Robert Dowd.

NHL Draft pick Liam Kirk – who played for the Steelers between 2016-2018 – will also be present, playing for both the Steelers’ Legends team and Team GB.

For Team GB, the likes of former Steelers’ defenceman Ben O’Connor will be dressed, along with Robert Lachowicz, Matthew Myers, Luke Ferrara and Mike Hammond.

How long will the games last? The aim is to have 10-minute games with a running clock in a tournament format between the four teams.