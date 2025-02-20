AT one point it looked like it wasn’t going to happen but, eventually, Robert Dowd reached another milestone as a Sheffield Steelers player.

Having drawn level with the legendary Steve Nemeth on 356 goals at the weekend, the Steelers captain took just one more game to stand out on his own as the organisation’s all-time leading goalscorer.

It was tight - there were only three minutes and 33 seconds remaining when his historic goal hit the back of the Fife Flyers net on Wednesday night - but it was well worth the wait for everyone packed inside the Utilita Arena.

Just as importantly, the 8-1 win against a Flyers team who have had more than their fair share of problems this season - and may not be part of the 2025-26 Elite League picture - saw the Steelers close the gap on leaders Belfast Giants to four points.

Aaron Fox’s team have 15 games in which to overhaul the Giants and retain their regular season title, but also have Nottingham Panthers snapping at their heels ahead of a meeting between the two in South Yorkshire this Saturday.

On his latest historic moment in a Steelers shirt, Dowd said: “It's the people in this building, it’s really special - scoring a goal for your team, especially at home, is a really special feeling in this place - there is no feeling like it.

“It’s cool. And it’s a nice feeling to leave your mark and I think I’ve done that and to leave your mark - especially at a great club like this.”

Dowd’s goal came with the points already safely in the bag against a Fife team rooted to the bottom of the standings with just eight points from their 38 matches.

MAGIC MOMENT: Robert Dowd scores his record-breaking goal against Fife Flyers to become Sheffield Steelers' all-time leading goalscorer. Picture: Hayley Roberts/Steelers Media

Short-benched and short on confidence, they were no match for the Steelers, even though they kept their hosts to just a sixth-minute strike from Mikko Juusola in the first period.

The Steelers made their superior quality and numbers count more in the second period when Sam Tremblay doubled the lead at 25.10 before Patrick Watling - on the power play at 32.04 - and Mark Simpson two minutes later, extended the lead.

Juusola added his second and then Daniel Leavens - after Fife had got on the board through a 49th-minute power play strike from Kieran Craig - made it 6-1 before Dowd’s magic moment arrived on the man advantage at 56.27.

