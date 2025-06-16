Robert MacIntyre and Tyrell Hatton show major aggression but it's JJ Spaun who seizes US Open moment

As if Oakmont wasn’t hard enough, Soakmont was almost unplayable.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Sam Burns and Adam Scott splashed the ball from one sodden lie to another drenched rough, and Tyrell Hatton’s aggression eventually came up short, two largely unheralded players elevated their status in a rain-lashed final day at the US Open.

JJ Spaun celebrated a fairytale ending by responding from opening the final round with five fives to finish with four birdies in the closing seven holes, including two at 17 and 18 when his determination to seize the moment was rewarded with the US Open trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the other was Robert MacIntyre, who came so close to snatching victory with a measured performance after the rain delay that culminated in three birdies coming in and some nerveless holing-out to post the clubhouse target.

J. J. Spaun of the United States celebrates with caddie Mark Carens after winning on the 18th green during the final round of the 125th U.S. Open at Oakmont Country Club (Picture: Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

He could only watch from the scorer’s cabin as Spaun - who he needed to three-putt to force a play-off - drained a 64-foot putt to secure a birdie and a two-shot victory.

A bit like everyone else, MacIntyre could only applaud and say ‘wow’, but at least in his case he could be content that on a brutal course that had most people cursing its ‘unfairness’, he had given it his all.

“Today was a day that I said to myself, Why not? Why can’t it be me today?,” said MacIntrye, who last summer won the Canadian and Scottish Opens on the PGA Tour.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“When I was going round I just trusted myself, trusted my caddie Mike, trusted all the work that I've done.

J.J. Spaun celebrates with the trophy after winning the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)

“I almost got there, but not quite. I always thought I could really challenge, even going into today.”

MacIntyre was seeking to become the first Scot to win a major since Paul Lawrie in 1999.

Lawrie had one chance at Carnoustie and took it.

Another Scot, Colin Montgomerie, was five times a runner-up in majors, three of them at a US Open.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Robert MacIntyre, of Scotland, hits from the rough during the final round of the U.S. Open golf tournament at Oakmont Country Club (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

For all his honours elsewhere - European No 1 eight times, unbeaten in Ryder Cup singles matches - seizing the moment in majors proved beyond him.

Whether MacIntrye will suffer the same fate only time will tell, but the way he attacked Oakmont as it softened up and the leaders tumbled, augers well for future majors.

Hatton can also leave with his head held high after some aggressive iron play was rewarded with birdies that got him into a share of the lead, only for a pushed tee shot on the par-4 17th to prove his unravelling.

“I feel I've missed it in the right spot and got punished, which ultimately I don't think ends up being fair,” said the Englishman who finished in a tie for fourth, four shots back after bogeys on 17 and 18.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It's hard when you feel like the tournament then just escapes from you right at the end.

“I think I've proved to myself that I can handle my nerves because I've won big tournaments.

“Yeah, a major would have been nice to add to the list, but it didn't work out on this occasion, but I know that I feel like I handled myself pretty well. I'm sad standing here with how it ended up finishing for me.”

And so the stage was left for Spaun, a 34-year-old Californian with one PGA Tour victory to his name but a host of near-misses this year - including losing a play-off to Rory McIlroy at the Players Championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He took all those learnings this season into the back nine at Oakmont to seize his moment.

“It’s definitely like a storybook, fairytale ending, kind of underdog fighting back, not giving up, never quitting,” he said.

“With the rain and everything and then the putt, you couldn’t write a better story. I’m just so fortunate to be on the receiving end of that.

“Just to finish it off like that is just a dream. You watch other people do it. You see the Tiger chip, you see crazy moments.