Robin Cousins backs Sheffield as exciting host of ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2026

Legendary Olympic skating champion Robin Cousins has hailed Sheffield’s hosting of the ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2026 as an exciting showcase on the road to the Winter Olympics.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The European Championships come to Sheffield’s Utilita Arena from January 13-18 next year, just a month before the Winter Olympics in Milan-Cortina.

Cousins, the 1980 Olympic champion, said: "British Ice Skating is very excited to host this event in Sheffield and see the best figure skaters from Europe battle it out for final selection. I still remember what it was like to skate in front of a home crowd and the very loud support. Now our British team will have that crowd to cheer them on to great things at the European Championships.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

One hundred and 60 skaters from across Europe will compete in men’s singles, women’s singles, ice dance and pairs, the latter which will feature Sheffield’s own four-time British champion Luke Digby and his partner Anastasia Vaipan-Law.

Britain's Anastasia Vaipan-Law and Luke Digby, of Sheffield, are four-time British champions and will carry home hopes at next year's ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2026 (Picture: DANIEL MIHAILESCU/AFP via Getty Images)

Councillor Martin Smith, Chair of the Economic Development and Skills Committee at Sheffield City Council, said: “We are incredibly proud of our sporting credentials and the city’s fantastic facilities. British Ice Skating, the National Governing Body for the sport, is based here in Sheffield, and the Utilita Arena – as well as iceSheffield – have hosted a range of national events for the sport over the years.

"We are delighted to welcome the European Figure Skating Championships to the Arena and back to the city next year.”

All-Event Tickets, which start at £168 for the week, go on sale today with details of single day tickets to come soon.