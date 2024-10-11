Rodney Chatman completes Sheffield Sharks roster and straight in squad to play Caledonia Gladiators

New signing Rodney Chatman is set to go straight into the team for Sunday’s game with Caledonia Gladiators as the Sheffield Sharks look to build on the momentum of last week’s thrilling win at Cheshire Phoenix.

Sharks outlasted Trophy holders Cheshire 102-100 in Ellesmere Port on the back of a virtuoso performance from Prentiss Nixon who scored 39 points, eight rebounds and eight assists.

The momentum established in that win has been built on by the acquisition of 26-year-old point guard Chatman, who joins the Sharks after spending the first two years of his professional career playing in Denmark and Poland.

Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons, who has been trying to add a point guard since before the season started, said: “Rodney will be a great addition to the team.

Rodney Chatman #3 playing for the Vanderbilt Commodores has joined Sheffield Sharks (Picture: Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

"His experience at the guard slot will help add some more depth to that position and take some pressure off the rest of the team.

"We’re excited to see what he can bring to the table.”

Chatman averaged 10 points per game in Poland. He attended university at Chattanooga and Dayton before completing his NCAA experience with the Vanderbilt University Commodores.

Chatman said: “I can’t wait to join the team and hit the ground running.

"It seems like an exciting time to be a part of the Sharks with the new ownership and the new league.”

Sunday’s game with Caledonia Gladiators (4pm tip-off) is the first of upwards of six double-headers the Sharks are holding this season with women’s team Sheffield Hatters at the Canon Medical Arena.