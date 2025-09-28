Rodney Chatman III and Sheffield Sharks muscle their way past physical Newcastle Eagles

At one point during the second quarter of a physically-demanding 144th meeting between Sheffield Sharks and Newcastle Eagles, the lights went out in the Canon Medical Arena.

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The sceptical among the 1,500 in attendance might have presumed it was the latest plot twist in the ongoing row between Super League Basketball and the governing body - licences, referees, players visas and now light switches.

Alas, a Sharks employee dashed upstairs and found the ‘on’ button and order was restored.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It didn’t immediately spark the Sharks back into life amid a 10-minute period in which they scored only nine points, but by the final stanza, Rodney Chatman III was switched on enough to elbow Sheffield past Newcastle for a 78-73 victory, their second win of the season following Friday’s triumph at Leicester Riders.

Taking charge: Rodney Chatman III (left) sparked Sheffield Sharks into life in the fourth quarter against Newcastle Eagles. (Picture: Adam Bates)

For three quarters, Chatman III looked like he was still in need of a good pre-season after last season’s knee ligament injury, but in the final 10 minutes scored eight points (20 in total) in clutch moments, and set up an alley-oop for William Lee, as Sharks muscled their way past a Newcastle team up for the fight.

“It was a very physical game, we expected that, they’re a good team, well coached, they executed well,” said Sharks head coach Atiba Lyons.

“Rodney is still getting his bearings back, he did that for us a lot last season, and he made some big plays for us again. We’ve got a few guys who can do that.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Getting them to fire on a more regular basis is the challenge in these early weeks of the season, especially integrating new faces and a new style.

Jalen DeLoach was dominant on both boards for Sheffield Sharks against Newcastle Eagles (Picture: Adam Bates)

Lyons - who prides himself on defence - is happy with the foundation provided by the dependable Jordan Ratinho, and supplemented by Nick Kern Jnr and Jalen DeLoach who have an obvious connection from their college days - one shown with a pass and move exchange in the third quarter that left everyone standing still. DeLoach is a monster on the defensive boards as well.

But Sharks’ radar was awry offensively, exemplified by Prentiss Nixon shooting only 15 per cent for just 11 points in a game in which repeated foul trouble stunted his impact.