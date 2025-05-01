Rotherham duo Liam Kirk and Ben Bowns put Great Britain ice hockey on brink of world championships

A goalscorer and a netminder from Rotherham have put Great Britain on the brink of international promotion.

Maltby-born Liam Kirk, who was the first UK-raised player to be drafted by an NHL team, scored twice while his fellow Rotherham man Ben Bowns was in goal as Great Britain beat Italy 5-1 in Romania.

Kirk, 25, was selected by the Arizona Coyotes in the 2018 draft. He played against his former club Sheffield Steelers for Eisbaren Berlin in the Champions Hockey League earlier this season.

Bowns, 34, plays for Cardiff Devils having gone through Sheffield teams the Scimitars and Steelers in his youth.

Ben Bowns, GB netminder, makes a save in the 5-1 win against Italy in Romania on Thursday. (Picture: Dean Woolley)

Nathanael Halbert and Sam Duggan were also on target as GB made it four wins from four at the World Championship Division I Group A tournament.

They face Poland in a potential decider on Saturday with a place in the World Championships in Switzerland next year at stake.