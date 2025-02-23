Rotherham Titans' 10-try blitz piles pressure on Richmond, as Otley ease relegation fears

Rotherham Titans survived an early scare to battle back and take a 68-34 victory over hosts Esher in their National One encounter at Molesey Road.

The hosts opened up a 31-7 lead before the Titans got into gear and ran in another nine tries to take a victory which sees them stay second in the table, now just two points behind leaders Richmond.

An early try, conversion and penalty put Esher ahead before Rotherham hit back with wing forward Ellis Thomas having his 18th-minute try converted by centre Lloyd Hayes.

But the home side weren’t about to give up without a fight, and powered over the line a further three times, all converted to take a 31-7 lead with just half an hour gone.

Callum Bustin, left, crossed for Rotherham Titans in their 10-try performance at Esher (Picture: Kerrie Beddows)

However, Rotherham hit back with No 8 Callum Bustin’s try just before half-time, and continued their comeback after the break with full-back Ronnie Randt, winger Tomasi Tanumi and prop Charlie Capps all having their tries converted by Hayes as the Titans edged into a 33-31 lead.

A penalty put Esher back in front by one point briefly, but there was no stopping Rotherham who, after being awarded a penalty try, continued their free-scoring ways with Hayes converting his own 64th-minute try for a 47-34 lead.

Sub Jean-Baptiste Bruzulier was next to score five minutes later, before centre James Cooke and second row Zak Poole also had tries converted by Hayes to complete the comeback win.

Otley earned a morale-boosting 51-17 win over National Two North’s bottom club Billingham at Cross Green.

The victory saw Otley move up the table two places, using their game in hand to great effect to relieve the threat of relegation.

An early penalty put Billingham into a brief lead, but it wasn’t long before Otley were off the mark with full-back Callum Irvine kicking a penalty before hooker Ryan Gibson barrelled over the line on 18 minutes to put Otley 8-3 ahead.

Billingham added a converted try on 23 minutes but Otley stepped up several gears with Irvine scoring and converting two tries for a 22-10 lead.

Right wing Jacob Holmes added another and even though Billingham added a second try shortly after the home side led 29-17.

The final 20 minutes were all about Otley, and after Irvine’s penalty further tries followed from Holmes with his second, left winger Michael Graham and centre Will Derry, Ed Crossland converting the final two tries.

York ran out 10-8 winners from their Yorkshire Cup semi-final clash at Middlesbrough, booking a place in the final and paying tribute to their chairman Brian McClure – who held that position for 40 years after playing for the club - following his death the week before.

In other cup action, Beverley came away from Wath upon Dearne as 49-21 winners in their Yorkshire Shield quarter-final match, while Ripon also go through after receiving a walkover.

Maltby were in great form in their Yorkshire Vase semi-final, running out 64-5 winners at Leeds Modernians. They will play Nestle Rowntree in the final in May.

Heath maintained their push for promotion with a 55-24 victory over Selby in Regional One North East.