ROTHERHAM TITANS made it three wins out of three in National One with an emphatic seven-try 48-19 defeat of visitors Esher.

Three tries in the first 23 minutes set the tone at Clifton Lane, with two tries from No 8 Callum Bustin and one from hooker Jack Bergmanas giving them a 19-0 lead with Ritchie Hayes kicking two conversions.

The visitors hit back with a pair of tries to narrow the gap, but Rotherham’s fourth try came five minutes before the break from Hayes, giving them a 26-12 lead at half time.

Esher added another try ten minutes into the second half, but from then on it was all Rotherham with Hayes kicking a penalty and, after a try from full-back Ronnie Randt, Hayes converted another by Luke Cole as well as his own second try in the final minute.

Leeds Tykes also scored seven tries, beating visitors Hull 49-16 at The Sycamores in National Two (North).

Tykes were 28-0 ahead after 20 minutes from tries from centre Tom Williams, full-back Ben Turpin, hooker Adam Brown and scrum-half Ewan Laughton all being converted by stand-off James Watts.

Hull hit back with three penalties from Harrison Astley, but Leeds’ fifth try came from Ed Brown on 47 minutes to extend their lead to 35-9.

Centre Alex Heard’s 59th-minute try was converted by Fynlay Hobson, but Leeds had the final word with further tries from Turpin and wing forward Jack Smith.

Nine tries from Sheffield helped them to a 57-19 victory over Harrogate and maintain their unbeaten start to the season.

Two tries each from wing forward Rob Fawdry and winger Christian Hooper underpinned their win, with scrum-half Elliot Fisher kicking five conversions and scoring a try.

Other try scorers for Sheffield were Matty Drennan, William Smith, No 8 Ryan Burrows and full-back George Castledine, while Callum Posa added two conversions.

For Harrogate centre Kristan Dobson scored two tries and sub Edward Challis one.

Flanker Joe Fawcett scored a hat-trick of tries to help Wharfedale to a 34-28 win over Tynedale.

Other tries for the hosts came from centre Harry Bullough, stand-off Sam Gaudie and Ben Patchett.

Hull Ionians were 30-19 winners over Chester with tries from winger William Yates, hooker Ben Stephenson and sub Jack Walker, as well as a penalty try. Lewis Minikin kicked two penalties and a conversion.

Elsewhere, Sheffield Tigers snatched defeat from the jaws of victory when they conceded a late try and lost out 27-26 at Preston Grasshoppers, while Otley similarly lost narrowly, 19-17 at Billingham.

York are still unbeaten in Regional One North East after a 50-13 victory over Cleckheaton.

Sandal also enjoyed a big win, beating Heath 41-5, while Huddersfield grabbed their first league win of the season – 29-22 – at Selby.

Driffield were unlucky to lose 25-24 to league leaders Scunthorpe, while elsewhere Ilkley lost 29-21 at Percy Park.

Bradford Salem are top of Regional Two North East after a 31-10 victory at Doncaster Phoenix, who are bottom of the table.

Old Brodleians are also on a maximum 15 points following a bonus point 29-26 win over Pontefract.

Old Crossleyans secured their first win with a narrow 12-10 win at Goole, while Scarborough were 26-20 winners over Moortown and Wetherby won 43-16 at home against Malton and Norton.